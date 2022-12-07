Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 76, Wyoming Seminary 32
Academy Park 39, Penncrest 37
Academy of the New Church 62, Springside Chestnut Hill 52
Allentown Dieruff 53, Easton 43
Alliance Christian 62, Lititz Christian 23
Ambridge 61, New Brighton 47
Archbishop Ryan 61, Patrick School, N.J. 58
Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58
Bangor 58, Moravian Academy 49
Beaver Area 84, Burgettstown 33
Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35
Benjamin Franklin 84, Parkway Northwest 22
Bensalem 51, Holy Ghost Prep 47
Bentworth 51, Jefferson-Morgan 45
Bethlehem Freedom 38, Bethlehem Catholic 37
Bethlehem Liberty 73, Nazareth Area 70
Bodine 49, Mastery Charter North 47
Brandywine Heights 54, Upper Perkiomen 48
Brentwood 70, South Side 31
Burrell 74, Indiana 67
Cardinal O’Hara 65, West Philadelphia 47
Carlisle 61, Gettysburg 44
Carmichaels 69, Waynesburg Central 35
Cedar Crest 68, Conestoga Valley 57
Central Bucks East 56, Upper Dublin 54
Chartiers-Hou 70, Freedom Area 47
Cheswick Christian 76, Portersville Christian 72
Council Rock North 55, Lower Moreland 49
Crestwood 57, Shamokin 44
Daltown 64, Elizabethtown 24
Deer Lakes 68, Freeport 48
Derry 62, Mount Pleasant 32
Devon Prep 70, Constitution 55
Dobbins/Randolph 90, Freire Charter 34
Dover 40, South Western 38
East Stroudsburg South 52, Pleasant Valley 40
Eisenhower 71, Commodore Perry 57
Elk County Catholic 63, Coudersport 21
Engineering And Science 46, Palumbo 37
Ephrata 44, Red Land 34
Fels 78, Edison 27
Fleetwood 61, Conrad Weiser 38
Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35
Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34
Franklin Learning Center 78, Penn Treaty 56
Friends Select 63, Germantown Academy 35
Garnet Valley 67, Unionville 57
George School 42, Episcopal Academy 37
Germantown Friends 54, Lansdale Catholic 51
Girard 56, General McLane 42
Girard College 59, Mercy Vocational 57
Hamburg 47, Tulpehocken 33
Haverford 61, Central Bucks West 39
Hazleton Area 39, Harrisburg 36
Hickory 48, Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 43
Highlands 92, Shady Side Academy 53
Hill Freedman 45, Mastbaum 14
Juniata 42, West Perry 34
KIPP Dubois 64, Mariana Bracetti 32
Kensington 69, Motivation 43
LEAP Academy, N.J. 55, Frankford 34
La Salle 57, Abington Friends 42
Lakeview 47, Conneaut Area 45
Leechburg 76, River Valley 68
Lewisburg 57, Lourdes Regional 29
Lincoln Park Charter 77, Moon 55
Littlestown 59, Greencastle Antrim 52
Maplewood 43, Iroquois 37
Maritime Academy 82, Mastery Charter South 36
Martin Luther King 43, South Philadelphia 41
Mercer 57, Wilmington 46
Methacton 68, Abington 58
Middletown 51, Twin Valley Ms 40
Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60
Monessen 55, Charleroi 24
Mount Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43
Nanticoke Area 42, Pittston Area 40
Neshaminy 80, New Foundations 36
Neumann-Goretti 69, Salesianum, Del. 44
Northern Garrett, Md. 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick 53
Norwin 61, Penn-Trafford 56
Octorara 70, Kennett 44
Olney Charter 81, Sayre Area 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Brashear 51
Overbrook 76, Lincoln Leadership 47
Palmerton 54, Northwestern Lehigh 36
Parkland 53, Northampton 34
Parkway Center City 49, Tacony Academy 41
Penn Manor 63, Oxford 36
Pennridge 56, Owen J Roberts 38
Perkiomen Valley 65, Chichester 61
Perry Traditional Academy 48, Propel Andrew Street 30
Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27
Philadelphia Central 61, High School of the Future 38
Philadelphia MC&S 70, Cheltenham 36
Plum 69, Elizabeth Forward 59
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Norristown 59
Pocono Mountain West 80, East Stroudsburg North 47
Pottsville 51, ELCO 37
Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34
Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53
Reading 87, Central York 68
Roxborough 57, Prep Charter 41
Rush 37, Elverson 25
SLA Beeber 60, Vaux Big Picture 58
Saegertown 86, Titusville 79
Salisbury 52, Catasauqua 28
Saucon Valley 46, Pen Argyl 32
Scranton Prep 55, Williamsport 53
Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23
Shipley 73, Solebury 60
South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35
Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68
St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour High School 38
Strawberry Mansion 36, Julia R Masterman 31
Taylor Allderdice 56, Gateway 47
The City School 61, Sankofa Freedom 57
Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31
Upper Moreland 61, Morrisville 29
Warren 47, Bradford 22
Warwick 58, Cocalico 43
West Greene 54, Avella 51
West Lawn Wilson 59, Central Dauphin 48
West York 52, Manheim Central 40
Whitehall 49, Allentown Central Catholic 43
Woodland Hills 59, McKeesport 57
Yough 55, South Park 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/