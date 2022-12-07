Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 58, East St. Louis 57

Arcola 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 27

Argo 53, Thornton Fractional South 48

Aurora (East) 60, Elgin 25

Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Oswego 27

Aurora Central Catholic 45, Rosary 30

Barrington 57, Elk Grove 22

Bartlett 76, Bensenville (Fenton) 55

Batavia 62, Lake Park 46

Beecher 48, Manteno 45

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 54, Decatur St. Teresa 46

Benton 64, West Frankfort 24

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 50, Addison Trail 40

Bismarck-Henning 53, Covington, La. 48

Bolingbrook 68, Stagg 31

Burlington Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 16

Chicago (Austin) 47, Chicago (Intrinsic) 20

Chicago (Butler) 89, Chicago (Comer) 2

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 41, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 19

Chicago (Ogden International) def. Wells, forfeit

Chicago North Grand 47, Steinmetz 13

Chicago Resurrection 57, Providence 46

Christian Heritage 64, Kankakee Trinity Academy 9

Clemente 43, Prosser 34

Collinsville 52, Belleville West 39

De La Salle 48, St. Laurence 32

Deerfield 74, Maine East 18

Dixon 44, Marengo 21

Downers South 74, Leyden 22

Dunlap 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 41

Eisenhower 47, Normal University 44

Evanston Township 37, Niles West 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 43, Reed-Custer 28

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 49, Earlville 45

Freeport (Aquin) 41, Pearl City 36

Fremd 67, Wheeling 26

Galena 56, Southwestern, Wis. 26

Galesburg Christian High School 43, Morning Star, Iowa 26

Galva 40, Bureau Valley 29

Geneva 70, Wheaton Warrenville South 50

Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 31

Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 34

Glenbrook North 54, New Trier 40

Grayslake Central 60, Grant 27

Greenville 58, Carlyle 50

Hampshire 48, Dundee-Crown 25

Hersey 56, Palatine 36

Highland Park 64, Niles North 36

Hillcrest 54, Blue Island Eisenhower 18

Hinsdale Central 34, Proviso West 28

Holy Trinity 43, CICS-Northtown 31

Homewood-Flossmoor 64, Andrew 29

Hononegah 37, Rockford Boylan 31

Hope Academy def. Josephinum, forfeit

Huntley 59, Cary-Grove 46

Lake Forest 57, Waukegan 38

Lake View 44, Collins Academy 21

Lake Zurich 37, Stevenson 34

Larkin 66, South Elgin 54

Latin 63, Willows 54

Lemont 62, Oak Lawn Richards 33

Lena-Winslow 60, Durand 3

Libertyville 59, Warren Township 33

Lincoln Way West 47, Lockport 40

Lyons 67, OPRF 26

Machesney Park Harlem 56, Freeport 14

Maine South 62, Glenbrook South 45

Mather 26, Chicago (Marine) 13

McHenry 32, Algonquin (Jacobs) 18

Metro-East Lutheran 41, Marissa/Coulterville 23

Morgan Park Academy 40, North Shore Country Day 39

Mother McAuley 57, Fenwick 33

Mount Vernon 74, Centralia 37

Mt. Pulaski 57, Riverton 17

Neoga 54, Tri-County 36

Normal Community 58, Rock Island 30

Northside Prep 46, Amundsen 38

O’Fallon 50, Edwardsville 36

Oregon 51, West Carroll 20

Parkview Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 27

Payton 42, Westinghouse 33

Peoria (H.S.) 48, Richwoods 37

Plainfield Central 62, Plainfield South 46

Plainfield East 70, Joliet West 55

Pope County 69, Century 66

Prairie Ridge 50, Crystal Lake South 43, OT

Prospect 50, Conant 42

Quincy Notre Dame 54, Pleasant Plains 43

Reavis 66, Thornton Fractional North 62

Rock Falls 38, Sterling 23

Rockford Auburn 69, Belvidere 51

Rockford Jefferson 47, Belvidere North 30

Round Lake 45, Lakes Community 44

Sandburg 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

Schaumburg 41, Rolling Meadows 31

Serena 30, Sandwich 24

Springfield 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51

St. Charles North 60, Wheaton North 25

Unity Christian 40, Quad Cities 28

Vernon Hills 48, Maine West 30

Walther Christian Academy 65, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 12

Warren 38, Dakota 24

Wheaton Academy 47, Westmont 44

Willowbrook 60, Proviso East 35

Yorkville 63, Oswego East 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. New Athens, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

