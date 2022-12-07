The OSU / Georgia Peach Bowl Brings Out Ticket Scammers

As The Buckeyes gear up for the Peach Bowl , fans wanting to go to the big game in Georgia on New Year’s Eve are being warned about ticket scammers.

One of the best ways to avoid ticket scams is purchasing your tickets from an official ticket seller and be wary of advertisements. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers commonly mimic a web address similar to a well-known company.

“So you really want to be careful with purchasing things from ads that you received through social media or some things that you may receive in email.” Judy Dollison, the President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio.



The B-B-B says to never use person to person payment methods like Cash App and Venmo, and to avoid using debit cards. Unlike a credit card, these payment methods do not have a recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

If you do come across a scam, contact your local Better Business Bureau.

“The B-B-B Scam Tracker is a great tool to use to warn neighbors about a type of scam that’s occurring. It’s also a good resource to see if a situation that you’re experiencing could be a scam.”

You can contact the B-B-B by going to the website below.

