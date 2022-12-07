Rider beats Stonehill 78-67

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Mervin James scored 23 points as Rider beat Stonehill 78-67 on Wednesday night.

James added 13 rebounds and five assists for the Broncs (4-4). Dwight Murray Jr. scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Isaiah Burnett led the Skyhawks (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Josh Mack added 13 points for Stonehill. Shamir Johnson also had 12 points and two steals.

