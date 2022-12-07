Purdue Fort Wayne takes down Southeast Missouri State 89-68

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Southeast Missouri State 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Godfrey had eight rebounds and five assists for the Mastodons (6-4). Bobby Planutis scored 14 points, and Quinton Morton-Robertson had 13.

The Redhawks (5-5) were led in scoring by Phillip Russell, who finished with 25 points, six assists and two steals. Israel Barnes added 23 points for Southeast Missouri State. Kobe Clark also put up seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

