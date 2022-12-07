Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, skip bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa.

Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5).

The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at the university.

“If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington,” Levis said, “it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way.

“Most importantly, we won some incredibly memorable ball games in my college career.”

The senior Levis was a preseason All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection after passing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine touchdowns.

