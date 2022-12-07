Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Kenwood (6) 5-0 96 T3 2. Moline (4) 4-1 78 2 3. Joliet West 6-2 70 1 4. Whitney Young 3-1 67 5 5. Brother Rice 8-0 49 7 6. Rolling Meadows 8-0 47 6 7. St. Rita 3-3 39 T3 8. Lisle (Benet Academy) 7-0 28 T10 9. Quincy 5-0 24 8 10. Glenbrook North 6-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (6) 4-0 96 2 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4) 4-0 87 1 3. Hillcrest 6-0 66 5 (tie) East St. Louis 5-0 66 3 5. Metamora 4-2 53 4 6. St. Ignatius 5-1 52 6 7. Decatur MacArthur 6-0 29 7 8. Lemont 7-0 23 NR 9. Rock Island 6-1 22 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. DePaul College Prep (6) 4-2 101 1 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (3) 6-0 98 2 3. Princeton (2) 8-0 84 3 4. Columbia 5-1 68 5 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 59 4 6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 6-1 52 6 7. Rockridge 4-1 36 7 8. Breese Central 6-0 29 9 9. Pinckneyville 5-0 20 8 10. Bloomington Central Catholic 5-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Augusta Southeastern (11) 7-0 110 1 2. New Berlin 7-0 96 4 3. Jacksonville Routt 5-1 83 2 4. Casey-Westfield 5-1 75 3 5. Scales Mound 7-0 49 10 6. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 7-0 39 NR 7. Winchester-West Central 6-2 32 5 8. Chicago Marshall 2-3 28 NR 9. Yorkville Christian 1-5 27 9 10. Waterloo Gibault 3-2 23 NR

Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.