Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood
|(6)
|5-0
|96
|T3
|2. Moline (4)
|4-1
|78
|2
|3. Joliet West
|6-2
|70
|1
|4. Whitney Young
|3-1
|67
|5
|5. Brother Rice
|8-0
|49
|7
|6. Rolling Meadows
|8-0
|47
|6
|7. St. Rita
|3-3
|39
|T3
|8. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|7-0
|28
|T10
|9. Quincy
|5-0
|24
|8
|10. Glenbrook North
|6-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (6)
|4-0
|96
|2
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(4)
|4-0
|87
|1
|3. Hillcrest
|6-0
|66
|5
|(tie) East St. Louis
|5-0
|66
|3
|5. Metamora
|4-2
|53
|4
|6. St. Ignatius
|5-1
|52
|6
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|6-0
|29
|7
|8. Lemont
|7-0
|23
|NR
|9. Rock Island
|6-1
|22
|8
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|5-1
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. DePaul College Prep
|(6)
|4-2
|101
|1
|2. Fairbury Prairie Central (3)
|6-0
|98
|2
|3. Princeton (2)
|8-0
|84
|3
|4. Columbia
|5-1
|68
|5
|5. St. Joseph-Ogden
|5-0
|59
|4
|6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|6-1
|52
|6
|7. Rockridge
|4-1
|36
|7
|8. Breese Central
|6-0
|29
|9
|9. Pinckneyville
|5-0
|20
|8
|10. Bloomington Central Catholic
|5-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Augusta Southeastern (11)
|7-0
|110
|1
|2. New Berlin
|7-0
|96
|4
|3. Jacksonville Routt
|5-1
|83
|2
|4. Casey-Westfield
|5-1
|75
|3
|5. Scales Mound
|7-0
|49
|10
|6. Decatur Lutheran (LSA)
|7-0
|39
|NR
|7. Winchester-West Central
|6-2
|32
|5
|8. Chicago Marshall
|2-3
|28
|NR
|9. Yorkville Christian
|1-5
|27
|9
|10. Waterloo Gibault
|3-2
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.
