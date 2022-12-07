Georgia Southern defeats Piedmont 91-47

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Carlos Curry’s 20 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Piedmont 91-47 on Wednesday night.

Curry added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (5-4). Tyren Moore scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Andrei Savrasov was 6-of-13 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Division III Lions were led in scoring by Orry Clements-Owens, who finished with 16 points. Piedmont also got six points from Will Richter. In addition, Noah Reardon had five points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.