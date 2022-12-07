Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs224

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70.

Deputies said Hollie gave several indicators that she may be involved in criminal activity. A search of her vehicle uncovered a plastic baggie containing suspected Fentanyl.

A search of Hollie at the jail uncovered suspected cocaine under her clothing. She’s now charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance and possession of a Fentanyl related compound.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.