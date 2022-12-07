Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70.

Deputies said Hollie gave several indicators that she may be involved in criminal activity. A search of her vehicle uncovered a plastic baggie containing suspected Fentanyl.

A search of Hollie at the jail uncovered suspected cocaine under her clothing. She’s now charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance and possession of a Fentanyl related compound.

