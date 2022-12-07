Nearly 60 people have joined together to bring an annual Christmas show it life in Zanesville.

Using history as a backdrop the annual angel tree benefit “Christmas Through the Years” takes the audience back to Zanesville as far as 1939 when Montgomery Ward opened.

In the performance the Montgomery Ward store manger Mr. Winston makes a difference in the lives of others simply by being kind. The second story features modern teenagers who realize the importance of history and the past courtesy of a little Christmas miracle or two.

This is a collaboration with Zane Trace Players and Zanesville Community Theater. This year’s Angel Tree Benefit opens Thursday at 7pm and runs through the weekend. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7pm and the Sunday matinee begins at 2:30pm.

Reservations can be made by calling the Renner Theater. All ticket prices are a donation with all proceeds going to the Angel Tree.