Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 60, Cobden 39
Augusta Southeastern 49, Liberty 32
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego 62
Aurora Christian 59, Aurora Central Catholic 32
Barrington 71, Buffalo Grove 45
Beecher 73, Clifton Central 57
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62, Breese Mater Dei 54
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Athens 56
Bloomington Christian 54, Roanoke-Benson 19
Bowen 71, Air Force Academy 20
Brother Rice 76, Providence-St. Mel 29
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 59, Galva 36
Carrier Mills 45, Thompsonville 32
Casey-Westfield 65, Cumberland 43
Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Champaign Judah Christian 30
Centralia 44, Jerseyville Jersey 31
Champaign Centennial 51, Urbana 44
Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 42
Chester 34, Carlyle 29
Chicago (Austin) 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 43
Chicago (Butler) 89, Chicago (Comer) 2
Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Chicago Washington 31
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 74, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 55
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 37, Chicago (Intrinsic) 34
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 55
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 36, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 4
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Chicago CICS-Longwood 52
Cisne 62, Wayne City 49
Collinsville 60, Belleville West 37
Conant 37, Hersey 26
Corliss 75, Chicago ( SSICP) 42
Crab Orchard 58, Gallatin County 54
Curie 67, Phillips 64
De La Salle 50, DePaul College Prep 48
Decatur MacArthur 71, Rochester 44
Deerfield 57, Grayslake North 37
Dieterich 45, Neoga 44
Dyett 67, Fenger 34
Earlville 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 27
East Alton-Wood River 36, Staunton 30
Edwards County 46, Sesser-Valier 40
Effingham 63, Mattoon 48
Eisenhower 47, Normal University 44
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 64, Westmont 29
Englewood Excel 59, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 21
Englewood STEM 53, Dunbar 44
Epic Academy Charter 55, Chicago (Goode) 29
Evanston Township 46, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 30
Flora 57, Fairfield 48
Francis Parker 72, Elgin Academy 33
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Kankakee Grace Christian 33
Georgetown La Salette 43, Chrisman 34
Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 31
Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 35
Goreville 69, Zeigler-Royalton 37
Grant Park 70, Donovan 57
Harrisburg 62, Hardin County 36
Harvey Thornton 38, Kankakee 32
Hillcrest 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 69
Hoffman Estates 70, Elk Grove 48
Hubbard 62, DuSable 29
Huntley 59, Marengo 46
Illini Central 62, Hartsburg-Emden 50
Illini West (Carthage) 46, Mendon Unity 43
Joliet West 61, Plainfield East 51
Kaneland 82, Ottawa 61
Kankakee Trinity Academy 55, Christian Heritage 44
Kennedy 81, Maria 67
Kenwood 85, Brooks Academy 40
Lake Forest 57, Waukegan 38
Lake Zurich 37, Stevenson 34
Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 41
Latin 66, Morgan Park Academy 24
Lemont 92, Oak Lawn Richards 38
Lena-Winslow 60, Durand 3
Libertyville 61, Warren Township 45
Lincoln 61, Taylorville 28
Lincoln-Way East 74, Crete-Monee 48
Lisle 51, Herscher 36
Litchfield 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 37
Lockport 58, York 44
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Charleston 44
Maine West 61, Addison Trail 44
Marion 50, McCluer, Mo. 28
Marist 34, Niles Notre Dame 30
Metamora 62, Washington 25
Midwest Central 48, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35
Moline 91, Geneseo 30
Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 41
Morrison 57, Sherrard 34
Mt. Carmel 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 57
Mt. Pulaski 61, Clinton 35
Mt. Zion 58, Olney (Richland County) 51
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Lincoln Way Central 47
Nazareth 50, Carmel 46
New Berlin 52, Mt. Pulaski 28
Newark 75, LaMoille 34
Newton 54, Altamont 47
O’Fallon 45, Edwardsville 41
Oak Lawn Community 60, Bremen 50
Okaw Valley 42, Sullivan 37
Okawville 49, Trico 35
Oregon 51, West Carroll 20
Oswego East 56, Yorkville 52
Parkview Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 27
Peoria (H.S.) 54, Morton 52
Plainfield Central 62, Plainfield South 46
Plainfield North 64, Minooka 48
Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56
Prospect 49, Palatine 48
Providence 55, Leo 47
Quad Cities 95, Unity Christian 66
Quincy 65, Rock Island Alleman 28
Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Hillsboro 43
Red Bud 68, Waterloo 60, OT
Riverdale 56, Monmouth-Roseville 41
Riverside-Brookfield 73, Ridgewood 51
Robinson 62, Terre Haute South, Ind. 60, OT
Rockridge 63, Orion 34
Rolling Meadows 68, Fremd 54
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Springfield 29
Sandwich 49, Morris 33
Simeon 104, Morgan Park 31
Sparta 80, Valmeyer 42
Springfield Lutheran 63, Decatur Christian 20
St. Anne 89, Cullom Tri-Point 19
St. Joseph-Ogden 88, Hoopeston 41
St. Patrick 62, Joliet Catholic 51
St. Rita 79, Montini 21
St. Viator 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48
Sterling 75, Galesburg 42
Sterling Newman 66, Kewanee 59
Sycamore 50, Woodstock 44
Thornton Fractional South 62, Argo 55
Tinley Park 79, Shepard 61
Tolono Unity 64, Marshall 32
Tremont 73, Delavan 52
Trenton Wesclin 72, Piasa Southwestern 39
Tuscola 62, ALAH 37
Union (Dugger), Ind. 79, Red Hill 77, OT
Universal 54, Lombard (CPSA) 44
Waterloo Gibault 69, New Athens 42
Wilmington 67, Coal City 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/