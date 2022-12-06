Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 60, Cobden 39

Augusta Southeastern 49, Liberty 32

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego 62

Aurora Christian 59, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Barrington 71, Buffalo Grove 45

Beecher 73, Clifton Central 57

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62, Breese Mater Dei 54

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Athens 56

Bloomington Christian 54, Roanoke-Benson 19

Bowen 71, Air Force Academy 20

Brother Rice 76, Providence-St. Mel 29

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 59, Galva 36

Carrier Mills 45, Thompsonville 32

Casey-Westfield 65, Cumberland 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Champaign Judah Christian 30

Centralia 44, Jerseyville Jersey 31

Champaign Centennial 51, Urbana 44

Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 42

Chester 34, Carlyle 29

Chicago (Austin) 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 43

Chicago (Butler) 89, Chicago (Comer) 2

Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Chicago Washington 31

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 74, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 55

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 37, Chicago (Intrinsic) 34

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 55

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 36, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 4

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Chicago CICS-Longwood 52

Cisne 62, Wayne City 49

Collinsville 60, Belleville West 37

Conant 37, Hersey 26

Corliss 75, Chicago ( SSICP) 42

Crab Orchard 58, Gallatin County 54

Curie 67, Phillips 64

De La Salle 50, DePaul College Prep 48

Decatur MacArthur 71, Rochester 44

Deerfield 57, Grayslake North 37

Dieterich 45, Neoga 44

Dyett 67, Fenger 34

Earlville 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

East Alton-Wood River 36, Staunton 30

Edwards County 46, Sesser-Valier 40

Effingham 63, Mattoon 48

Eisenhower 47, Normal University 44

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 64, Westmont 29

Englewood Excel 59, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 21

Englewood STEM 53, Dunbar 44

Epic Academy Charter 55, Chicago (Goode) 29

Evanston Township 46, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 30

Flora 57, Fairfield 48

Francis Parker 72, Elgin Academy 33

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Georgetown La Salette 43, Chrisman 34

Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 31

Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 35

Goreville 69, Zeigler-Royalton 37

Grant Park 70, Donovan 57

Harrisburg 62, Hardin County 36

Harvey Thornton 38, Kankakee 32

Hillcrest 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 69

Hoffman Estates 70, Elk Grove 48

Hubbard 62, DuSable 29

Huntley 59, Marengo 46

Illini Central 62, Hartsburg-Emden 50

Illini West (Carthage) 46, Mendon Unity 43

Joliet West 61, Plainfield East 51

Kaneland 82, Ottawa 61

Kankakee Trinity Academy 55, Christian Heritage 44

Kennedy 81, Maria 67

Kenwood 85, Brooks Academy 40

Lake Forest 57, Waukegan 38

Lake Zurich 37, Stevenson 34

Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 41

Latin 66, Morgan Park Academy 24

Lemont 92, Oak Lawn Richards 38

Lena-Winslow 60, Durand 3

Libertyville 61, Warren Township 45

Lincoln 61, Taylorville 28

Lincoln-Way East 74, Crete-Monee 48

Lisle 51, Herscher 36

Litchfield 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 37

Lockport 58, York 44

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Charleston 44

Maine West 61, Addison Trail 44

Marion 50, McCluer, Mo. 28

Marist 34, Niles Notre Dame 30

Metamora 62, Washington 25

Midwest Central 48, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

Moline 91, Geneseo 30

Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 41

Morrison 57, Sherrard 34

Mt. Carmel 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 57

Mt. Pulaski 61, Clinton 35

Mt. Zion 58, Olney (Richland County) 51

Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Lincoln Way Central 47

Nazareth 50, Carmel 46

New Berlin 52, Mt. Pulaski 28

Newark 75, LaMoille 34

Newton 54, Altamont 47

O’Fallon 45, Edwardsville 41

Oak Lawn Community 60, Bremen 50

Okaw Valley 42, Sullivan 37

Okawville 49, Trico 35

Oregon 51, West Carroll 20

Oswego East 56, Yorkville 52

Parkview Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 27

Peoria (H.S.) 54, Morton 52

Plainfield Central 62, Plainfield South 46

Plainfield North 64, Minooka 48

Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56

Prospect 49, Palatine 48

Providence 55, Leo 47

Quad Cities 95, Unity Christian 66

Quincy 65, Rock Island Alleman 28

Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Hillsboro 43

Red Bud 68, Waterloo 60, OT

Riverdale 56, Monmouth-Roseville 41

Riverside-Brookfield 73, Ridgewood 51

Robinson 62, Terre Haute South, Ind. 60, OT

Rockridge 63, Orion 34

Rolling Meadows 68, Fremd 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Springfield 29

Sandwich 49, Morris 33

Simeon 104, Morgan Park 31

Sparta 80, Valmeyer 42

Springfield Lutheran 63, Decatur Christian 20

St. Anne 89, Cullom Tri-Point 19

St. Joseph-Ogden 88, Hoopeston 41

St. Patrick 62, Joliet Catholic 51

St. Rita 79, Montini 21

St. Viator 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48

Sterling 75, Galesburg 42

Sterling Newman 66, Kewanee 59

Sycamore 50, Woodstock 44

Thornton Fractional South 62, Argo 55

Tinley Park 79, Shepard 61

Tolono Unity 64, Marshall 32

Tremont 73, Delavan 52

Trenton Wesclin 72, Piasa Southwestern 39

Tuscola 62, ALAH 37

Union (Dugger), Ind. 79, Red Hill 77, OT

Universal 54, Lombard (CPSA) 44

Waterloo Gibault 69, New Athens 42

Wilmington 67, Coal City 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press