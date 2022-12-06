Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 76, Akron Garfield 39

Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. Coventry 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 47

Austintown Fitch 47, Poland Seminary 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Chillicothe Unioto 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 82, Lakeside Danbury 54

Belmont Union Local 69, St. Clairsville 60

Beloit W. Branch 56, Canfield S. Range 39

Bidwell River Valley 65, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24

Bishop Ready 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41

Bristol 74, Southington Chalker 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Lisbon Beaver 50

Canfield 69, Youngs. East 52

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 47

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 30

Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 6

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Portsmouth 71

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 60

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 62

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Massillon Tuslaw 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

Fairfield 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58

Findlay 48, Tol. Scott 36

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 29

Galion Northmor 59, Mt. Gilead 51

Garrettsville Garfield 76, Rootstown 68

Genoa Area 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Girard 65, Campbell Memorial 51

Grove City 71, Groveport-Madison 36

Hamilton 64, Cin. Colerain 30

Hannibal River 82, Bridgeport 34

Hanoverton United 55, Leetonia 16

Heartland Christian 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Hickory, Pa. 48, Youngs. Boardman 43

Hicksville 38, Bryan 36

Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 45, OT

Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 40

Kettering Fairmont 58, Springboro 44

Kinsman Badger 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 37

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 51

Lowellville 77, Ravenna SE 62

Lucasville Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 46

Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49

Martins Ferry 68, Cambridge 49

McConnelsville Morgan 53, Crooksville 40

Medina 63, Creston Norwayne 53

Metamora Evergreen 44, Tontogany Otsego 42

Minford 58, Oak Hill 21

Mogadore 60, Atwater Waterloo 47

New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 34

New Riegel 46, Sandusky St. Mary 41

Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Norwalk 40, LaGrange Keystone 39

Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 52

Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38

Perrysburg 78, Oregon Clay 42

Piketon 58, Southeastern 42

Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39

Richwood N. Union 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

S. Webster 54, Portsmouth W. 43

Salem 63, New Middletown Spring. 59

South 63, West 49

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Spring. Greenon 31

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Berlin Hiland 42

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34

Toronto 47, Beallsville 39

Trenton Edgewood 55, Franklin 35

Ursuline Academy 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

Vandalia Butler 51, Greenville 40

Vienna Mathews 65, Warren Lordstown 49

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Warren Howland 55, Newton Falls 40

Waterford 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Waynesville 85, Legacy Christian 52

Westerville S. 66, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Westlake 65, Independence 61

Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 41

Willoughby S. 63, N. Royalton 49

Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 29

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 47, Warren Harding 36

Youngs. Liberty 62, Cortland Lakeview 51

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

Youngs. Valley Christian 59, E. Palestine 41

Zanesville Maysville 83, Philo 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 52, OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

