Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Circleville 37

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36

Bishop Hartley 54, Whitehall-Yearling 17

Brooklyn 51, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Burton Berkshire 41, Kirtland 20

Carey 53, Bucyrus Wynford 48

Chagrin Falls 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 35

Defiance Tinora 51, Defiance 48

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Columbus Grove 37

Franklin Furnace Green 42, Hannan, W.Va. 21

Gates Mills Hawken 38, Orange 35

Grove City 48, Groveport-Madison 40

Hilliard Bradley 61, Galloway Westland 6

Lakeside Danbury 50, Port Clinton 32

Liberty Center 58, Paulding 27

Mansfield Sr. 50, Bellville Clear Fork 43

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Sycamore Mohawk 33

Orwell Grand Valley 38, Mantua Crestwood 37

Perry 62, Geneva 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Thomas Worthington 30

Sherwood Fairview 65, Continental 32

St. Marys Memorial 42, Findlay 36

Swanton 48, Northwood 40

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34

Upper Sandusky 49, Attica Seneca E. 19

Zanesville 61, Utica 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

