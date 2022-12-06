Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County

COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday.

The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial and residential building that are in need of repair.

“We have properties in the district that need upkeep and repairs that need funding to be completed,” said Holmes. “This program is an investment the state is using to help local communities revitalize blighted properties and bring further growth and development to Ohio.”

The funds will support nine different projects in Guernsey County. This latest round of grants is part of more than $150 million allocated for the program through the state operating budget. More than 2,270 projects will be funded around Ohio.

For more information on the program and grants, details can be found here.