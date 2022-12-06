Older Driver Awareness Week



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Driving, a right of passage, the ultimate form of independence, especially as a teenager and as you grown older and lose some of that self-sufficiency.

However, as aging progresses, even that ability begins to slowly slip, opening those 65 and older up to a whole new set of risks on the road.



So through Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which takes place this week, December 5th through December 9th, the American Occupational Therapy Association hopes to give families the opportunity to learn about the risks and discover resources available to keep their aging family members safe and on the road as long as possible.

According to ODOT and the NHTSA, people aged 65 and older make up the fastest growing segment of drivers, they’ve also seen a major increase in roadway accident fatalities within that age group, with 299 fatalities on Ohio roads alone in 2021.

“We have to keep in mind older drivers are typically some of our safest drivers on the roadways. They’re less likely to speed, more likely to wear their seatbelt, less likely to drink and drive or text and drive. But, if they’re involved in a crash, they’re more likely to be injured or killed,” AAA Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind explained.



Although older drivers tend to take fewer risks on the road, their increased fragility with age leaves them especially vulnerable to injury or death in an accident.

They also hold more risk factors for roadway crashes, like changes in vision, refelxes, and hearing, in addition to increased likelhood of medical condtions or medications that could impair the ability to safely drive.



“So, as we continue to see fatal crashes, involving older drivers going in the wrong direction, it becomes more important than ever that everybody works together to make sure that we’re keeping these drivers driving as safe as possible, as long as possible and mobile when it’s time to give up those keys,” Schwind said.



It’s reccomended you stay aware of changing aspects of your health and adjust your driving and routes accordingly like driving during daylight hours or avoiding rush hour and busy roadways when possible.

Most importantly, know when it’s time to give up the keys. For more tips and resources, visit: http://aging.ohio.gov/olderdrivers or http://transportation.ohio.gov/olderdrivers



