Dog of the Week: Meet Buck  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly.

Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Buck and what type of family would be perfect for him.

“He’d be great with any family, mostly more so an active family and someone who can get him out every day and walk him, that’s very important to animals that they’re not restrained, maybe stuck in a house somewhere like that. So, exercise every day for especially a dog this size, but as you can tell, he has a great demeaner and he would just make a perfect pet for anybody.”

McQuaid also spoke about why it’s important to get your dog licensed.

“As you know, December 1st through January 31st, it’s that time of year again where dog licenses are required. But not only that, there’s more to it than just the requirement of the dog license, a dog license makes it so if a dog becomes loose or lost and found, anybody in the community can look up that number through the Auditor’s office and be able to locate the owner. So, that makes it even if they come in for bringing them in to be safe, you’re able to be contacted and you can come after your dog.”

If you have any questions about dog licensing or adopting Buck or any other dog at the Canine Adoption Center, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Muskingum-County-K-9-Adoption-Center/.