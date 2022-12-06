AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.

AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have landed Trea Turner, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.

AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Justin Verlander has agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets. The deal reunites the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and gives the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The deal includes a vesting third-year option, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Tigers from 2010-14. Verlander turns 40 in February.

Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team. The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalized in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil. The Selecao has made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup and the team is taking the long route once again. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout. The result secured a return to the quarterfinals for the runners-up in the 2018 tournament. Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time. Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida. Japan had been looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but fell short again.

Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The award given to the outstanding player in college football is determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners. It will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York. Williams and Stroud also are finalists for the Maxwell Award as the top performer in the college game. Williams, Stroud and Duggan also are up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation.

Hawks’ Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder but did not attend the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game. Young, who was in the lineup for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City, declined to take questions before the game, but McMillan told reporters before tipoff that he addressed the team and spoke with Young after the morning shootaround. McMillan said he never told Young to skip the game.

World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup is the globe’s biggest sporting event, but in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren’t optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup. That World Cup was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. The Qatar World Cup is playing in November and December. The betting handle is down, but higher than expected. Sportsbook directors expect betting action to increase during the knockout stage.

AP Source: Kent State’s Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kent State’s Sean Lewis is leaving after five seasons to become offensive coordinator at Colorado for new coach Deion Sanders. Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized. Lewis was college football’s youngest Division I coach when he took over the Golden Flashes in 2018. Known for his wide-open attack, the 36-year-old Lewis went 24–31 at Kent State, leading the program to bowl appearances in 2019 and 2021. It’s not yet known who will replace Lewis at the Mid-American Conference school.