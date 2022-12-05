Muskingum Valley Park Society Hosting Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Westview Community Park



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some holiday fun this weekend, head down to Westview Community Park Saturday evening where you’ll be able to join in the lighting of the park.

From 4 PM until 7 PM, there will be plenty of fun and fellowship as the holiday season is officially begun at the park.



Remarks and stories from special guests will kick off the evening, followed by a specially dedicated sing-along featuring former Westview and daughter of, Donna Randles, another former Westview teacher, Lisa Norris and her children.

There will also be activites ongoing throughout the event, including live music from David and Truman Tarbert, and of course, plenty of Westview history.



“We’re going to have the historic tent where we’re going to have memorabilia. Mary Ann Busey’s done some prints and so it has Westview Elementary, then they have Roosevelt Junior High and then Zanesville High School. So if you want to purchase that, that’ll be for purchase and then Mary Anne Busey’s also done a print and we’re going to put it on a mug that Community Financial Services has donated,” Muskingum Valley Park Society Secretary Star Pickrell told us.



Hot dogs, smores, hot chocolate and cider will be provided for a small donation. Coffee will also be availble for purchase from Kingdom Coffee.

And there’ll plenty of kid friendly fun too, from crafts and snowball fights to flashlight storytime and even a photobooth on the famous Westview Wall.

“We will have a program at 5 PM, just kind of to dedicate the gazebo and to thank everybody that decorated for the holidays and this is certainly a part of Storybook Christmas. It just keeps getting bigger and better every year and we get more and more participants every year. So again, great neighborhood, lots of wonderful history here at Westview and we want to celebrate the beautiful park and the beautiful gazebo,” Muskingum Valley Park Society President and ZMC Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kelly Ashby said.



The fun begins this Saturday, December 10th at 4 PM, with the tree-lighting taking place at 5 PM, at Westview Community Park, located at 2256 Dresden Road

Special Westview tumblers and ornaments will also be available for purchase and if you can’t make it out, the lights display and decorations can be viewed through January 17th.