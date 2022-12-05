Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 48, Argenta-Oreana 14

Arcola 57, Blue Ridge 13

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54

Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 43

Camp Point Central 47, Illini West (Carthage) 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 64, Okaw Valley 29

Chester 46, Sparta 44

Chicago CICS-Longwood 50, Tilden 16

Christopher 90, Cobden 21

Clifton Central 51, Donovan 42

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71, El Paso-Gridley 45

Dupo 46, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 19

Effingham St. Anthony 73, Altamont 70

Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17

Gillespie 55, Auburn 51

Goreville 68, Marion 58

Grant Park 51, Momence 32

Harrisburg 70, Cairo 43

Havana 27, Elmwood 21

Herrin 63, Murphysboro 31

Highland 57, Belleville West 44

Hyde Park 48, Payton 37

Illini Bluffs 54, Illini Central 19

Illinois Valley Central 56, Peoria Christian 28

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Wheaton Academy 49

Kankakee Grace Christian 44, Cullom Tri-Point 40

LeRoy 45, Fisher 36

Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Athens 30

Mt. Pulaski 65, Midwest Central 58

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 58, Carrollton 27

Nokomis 35, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 30

North Clay 63, Dieterich 43

Oswego 46, Streamwood 28

Pittsfield 41, Rushville-Industry 20

Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40

Princeton 52, Kewanee 35

Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38

Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry 12

Rock Bridge, Mo. 65, Quincy Notre Dame 58

Rockridge 57, Riverdale 18

South Fork 40, South County 28

St. Bede 40, Sterling Newman 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Maroa-Forsyth 35

Stagg 61, Shepard 44

Staunton 48, Roxana 31

Tolono Unity 40, Urbana 30

Tremont 66, Eureka 58

Vandalia 55, Flora 48

Williamsville 42, Buffalo Tri-City 39

Woodlawn 43, Wayne City 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

