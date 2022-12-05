Library Holiday Open Houses in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holidays with your family and friends then with Santa at the library.

Several Libraries in Muskingum County are hosting open houses that have tons of different activities that will bring the magic of Christmas to anyone. Marketing and Community Relations Director for the Muskingum County Library Sean Fennell discussed about other activities that people can do at these different open houses.

“So, what’s really cool about all of these different open houses is that they are all just a little bit different and offer something unique. One thing that I can pretty much guarantee is that they’re all going to have some type of refreshments, crafts and activities, possibly a Storytime and Santa might even be visiting a few of them so it would be a good time to bring your little ones to let Santa know what they are looking forward to this Holiday season.”

Fennell also discussed about how these open houses will bring families together.

“I think one of the important ways that the Muskingum County Library system serves our community is by providing opportunities to connect our community to each other. That is part of our mission to make sure that we are connecting people to each other and building our communities. So, having open houses really does provide them opportunities for people to gather at their local library and learn more about their community.”

If you have any questions about the dates and times for each library branches’ open house, you can visit their website at muskingumlibrary.org.