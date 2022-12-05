Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.

“During the traffic stop, we had recovered $2,200 in U.S. currency, marijuana and drug packaging material which was located in the vehicle. After that arrest we did a search warrant at 1243 Moxahala Avenue and also at 120 Ontario Street, in Zanesville,” Lutz said.

The additional searches seized in excess of 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 800 grams of methamphetamines and 100 grams of cocaine. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Comstock compared the amount of fentanyl seized during the operation with busts conducted in larger cities.

“A kilo is when you know you’re dealing with a major player,” Comstock said. “And with the opioid epidemic, we know how deadly fentanyl is and what a minor amount of it it takes. So when you’re talking a thousand grams, most people might not realize that’s a Kilo. And when you start talking Kilos, you know you’re talking big time.”

Giamarco is currently being held in Zanesville city jail on $500,000 bond and likely faces more charges for the large quantities of drugs seized.

The drug bust was a combined effort between The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit, the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Giamarco with; 3 counts of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound (Felony 5), 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine (Felony 5), 1 count trafficking in cocaine (Felony 4), Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, Fentanyl (Felony 2), Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, Cocaine (Felony 2) and (2) counts of Permitting Drug Abuse (Felony 5).

“This is not your Tom, Dick and Harry, street corner dealer, with a quarter of an ounce, or even an eighth of an ounce, or 16th of an ounce, standing on a street corner, trying to make a sell.” Lutz said. “This guy is a known criminal to us. He’s been in prison numerous times and here he is back out on the streets peddling this stuff in our community. And this is the exact person we need to have off the street.”

To put measurements into perspective, a kilogram is 35.274 ounces, one gram is .035 ounces and one milligram is less than 1/1000 of a teaspoon.

Giamarco is no stranger to area law enforcement and the CODE Task Force. He is currently on parole for drug trafficking and has been convicted of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs on several occasions of which he also possessed firearms under a weapons disability.

Giamarco had also been a person of interest, due in part from several complaints that had been emailed to the sheriff’s department.