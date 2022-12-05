John Glenn Cross Country/Track & Field Boosters Hosting 3rd Annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run/Walk



NEW CONCORD, Oh – It’s time to get festive and have some fun!

John Glenn Cross Country and Track and Field Boosters are hosting their annual Jingle Mingle 5K Run and Walk and holiday attire is encouraged!



The family-friendly event, set for Saturday, December 17th, is open to anyone and everyone.

In it’s third year, the second of two races the boosters host, proceeds raised through registration and other costs will go towards equipment and training needs of both the Track & Field and Cross Country teams.



“It was just a brainstorming idea between parents to say ‘hey what can we do to help out, offset the cost of sports for our runners and our jumpers, and out throwers, so they came up with the idea of doing these races, which kind of makes sense because of, like I said, the sports that we are actually coaching these kids. So, that’s how it started , three years ago, with just parents getting together and saying ‘hey this is what we need to do to help out our athletes,” Race Director Kevin Fondale explained.



There will also be a $500 cash raffle along with the annual raffle with plenty of fun items donated by local businesses and even JavaMomo Breakfast Cakery on-site selling baked goods.

Registration is still open, with all participants receiving goody bags with swag from race sponsors with sponsorship opportunities also still available.



“To see parents wanting to put in hard work to help benefit the kids that are doing the sport which makes more kids want to do the sport is really rewarding for me.”

The Jingle Mingle 5K Run/Walk will be at John Glenn High School at 12 PM December 17th, to register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/NewConcord/JGJingleMingle5kRunWalk

Raffle tickets can be purchased through any John Glenn Middle or High School cross country or track and field athlete or by calling the high school at (740)-826-7641.

More information can also be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1132290927363052?ref=newsfeed