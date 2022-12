Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm.

The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction project throughout the city of Zanesville.

The overall project will take place in four phases and take more than six years to complete. The estimated completion of the project is October of 2027.