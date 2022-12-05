Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs39

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year.

This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.

Trooper Nagel graduated from Lemont High School in Lemont, Illinois. He attended Truman State University in Missouri where he earned a bachelor’s degree in justice systems with a minor in psychology.

He joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2017. He will now interview for State Trooper of the Year.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.