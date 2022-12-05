Cambridge Post Trooper of the Year

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol has announced their district trooper of the year.

This year’s Trooper of the Year is Connor Nagel. According to Sgt. Todd Henry, Nagel illustrates what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper, maintaining good morale, communicating clearly and demonstrating resourcefulness.

Trooper Nagel graduated from Lemont High School in Lemont, Illinois. He attended Truman State University in Missouri where he earned a bachelor’s degree in justice systems with a minor in psychology.

He joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2017. He will now interview for State Trooper of the Year.

