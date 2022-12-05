All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected for sidelined at least three or four games. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) were out after being listed as doubtful on Saturday’s injury report.

Tight end Cameron Brate (illness), wide receiver Breshad Perriman and third-string quarterback Kyle Trask were also inactive for the Bucs.

New Orleans played without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the eighth straight game. The team’s other inactives were safety J.T. Gray, tight end Juwan Johnson, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner and safety P.J. Williams.

