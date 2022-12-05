Updated on Tuesday, December 6 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. High 54°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Patchy Fog. Warm. Low 47°

Wednesday: Morning Showers. Warmer. Mostly Cloudy. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will be possible throughout your day today. We will be warm, even with all the rain, with highs in the lower to mid fifties. Showers will continue into the overnight, as patchy fog will move in. Rain will continue into Wednesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs back in the mid to upper fifties.

More rain continues into the region late on Thursday and will continue into Friday as well. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Thursday and Friday.

We dry up to start the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday with highs back into the lower forties.

Chances for rain move back into the region on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain late. Highs will be in the lower forties.

Few chances for rain and snow continues into the new work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid forties.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com