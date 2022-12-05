7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Tuesday, December 6 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. High 54°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Patchy Fog. Warm. Low 47°

Wednesday: Morning Showers. Warmer. Mostly Cloudy. High 57°

DISCUSSION:   

Scattered showers will be possible throughout your day today. We will be warm, even with all the rain, with highs in the lower to mid fifties. Showers will continue into the overnight, as patchy fog will move in. Rain will continue into Wednesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs back in the mid to upper fifties. 

More rain continues into the region late on Thursday and will continue into Friday as well. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Thursday and Friday.

We dry up to start the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday with highs back into the lower forties. 

Chances for rain move back into the region on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain late. Highs will be in the lower forties.

Few chances for rain and snow continues into the new work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid forties. 

Have a Great Tuesday!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!