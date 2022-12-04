Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press15

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 56, Montour 9

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52, Riverview 22

Armstrong 61, Kiski Area 38

Beaver Area 51, Brentwood 12

Bishop McNamara, Md. 81, Germantown Academy 45

Blackhawk 69, Montour 38

Burrell 68, Jeannette 15

Cambridge Springs 36, West Middlesex 16

Camp Hill 64, Dayspring Christian 32

Cedar Crest 37, Manheim Central 32

Central Columbia 48, Pocono Mountain East 32

Chartiers-Hou 40, Uniontown 23

Clarion Area 23, Brockway 16

Coatesville 80, Collegium Charter School 24

Cumberland Valley 57, Daltown 35

Easton 54, Boyertown 15

Ellis School 32, Northgate 25

Erie McDowell 48, Hampton 38

Frazier 34, Sto-Rox 29

Freedom Area 56, Beaver Falls 24

Friends Central 51, Notre Dame 28

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Greensburg Salem 41

Hardy Williams Charter 34, Abraham Lincoln 25

Hempfield Area 58, Franklin Regional 51

Holy Redeemer 56, Selinsgrove 38

Jenkintown 18, Phil-Montgomery Christian 11

Knoch 54, Butler 52

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 39

Laurel Highlands 64, Taylor Allderdice 51

Lincoln Park Charter 60, Fort Cherry 31

Marian Catholic 67, South Williamsport 44

Mars 50, Mercyhurst Prep 35

McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18

Methacton 58, Harriton 44

Monessen 55, Charleroi 41

Mount Calvary 43, Linden Hall 15

Mount Lebanon 61, Cardinal O’Hara 47

Mount Pleasant 63, Ringgold 21

Neighborhood Academy 34, Calvary Christian 18

North Allegheny 63, Penn Hills 39

Northampton 41, Owen J Roberts 29

Oakland Catholic 67, Woodland Hills 50

Oil City 56, Titusville 8

Otto-Eldred 44, Bradford 14

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37, Quaker Valley 31

Panther Valley 67, Schuylkill Haven 51

Penn-Trafford 60, Peters Township 33

Perkiomen Valley 73, Red Lion 35

Philadelphia Northeast 33, Frankford 21

Pittsburgh North Catholic 53, Shaler 35

Plum 49, Highlands 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37, Delone 27

Pope John Paul II 41, Penn Wood 34

Red Land 49, Elizabethtown 24

Rustin 63, Mount St. Joseph 58

Seneca Valley 48, Canon-McMillan 42

Seton-LaSalle 56, Belle Vernon 44

Sewickley Academy 40, Propel Braddock Hills 13

Shamokin 44, Pottsville Nativity 22

Shenango 51, New Castle 36

South Allegheny 58, Trinity Christian 22

South Fayette 62, Pine-Richland 36

Springdale 43, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 23

Thomas Jefferson 58, Baldwin 37

Trinity 57, Erie 31

Upper Dublin 28, Central Bucks South 23

Villa Maria 55, Bishop Shanahan 48

West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 8

West Shore 36, Lititz Christian 26

Westmont Hilltop 76, Shade 43

Williamsburg 62, Central Martinsburg 40

Windber 48, Everett 36

Jefferson Morgan Tip-Off=

Bethlehem Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32

River Valley Tip-Off=

Greater Latrobe 53, River Valley 52

River Valley 61, Cambria Heights 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press