Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 56, Montour 9
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 52, Riverview 22
Armstrong 61, Kiski Area 38
Beaver Area 51, Brentwood 12
Bishop McNamara, Md. 81, Germantown Academy 45
Blackhawk 69, Montour 38
Burrell 68, Jeannette 15
Cambridge Springs 36, West Middlesex 16
Camp Hill 64, Dayspring Christian 32
Cedar Crest 37, Manheim Central 32
Central Columbia 48, Pocono Mountain East 32
Chartiers-Hou 40, Uniontown 23
Clarion Area 23, Brockway 16
Coatesville 80, Collegium Charter School 24
Cumberland Valley 57, Daltown 35
Easton 54, Boyertown 15
Ellis School 32, Northgate 25
Erie McDowell 48, Hampton 38
Frazier 34, Sto-Rox 29
Freedom Area 56, Beaver Falls 24
Friends Central 51, Notre Dame 28
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Greensburg Salem 41
Hardy Williams Charter 34, Abraham Lincoln 25
Hempfield Area 58, Franklin Regional 51
Holy Redeemer 56, Selinsgrove 38
Jenkintown 18, Phil-Montgomery Christian 11
Knoch 54, Butler 52
Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 39
Laurel Highlands 64, Taylor Allderdice 51
Lincoln Park Charter 60, Fort Cherry 31
Marian Catholic 67, South Williamsport 44
Mars 50, Mercyhurst Prep 35
McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18
Methacton 58, Harriton 44
Monessen 55, Charleroi 41
Mount Calvary 43, Linden Hall 15
Mount Lebanon 61, Cardinal O’Hara 47
Mount Pleasant 63, Ringgold 21
Neighborhood Academy 34, Calvary Christian 18
North Allegheny 63, Penn Hills 39
Northampton 41, Owen J Roberts 29
Oakland Catholic 67, Woodland Hills 50
Oil City 56, Titusville 8
Otto-Eldred 44, Bradford 14
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37, Quaker Valley 31
Panther Valley 67, Schuylkill Haven 51
Penn-Trafford 60, Peters Township 33
Perkiomen Valley 73, Red Lion 35
Philadelphia Northeast 33, Frankford 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 53, Shaler 35
Plum 49, Highlands 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 37, Delone 27
Pope John Paul II 41, Penn Wood 34
Red Land 49, Elizabethtown 24
Rustin 63, Mount St. Joseph 58
Seneca Valley 48, Canon-McMillan 42
Seton-LaSalle 56, Belle Vernon 44
Sewickley Academy 40, Propel Braddock Hills 13
Shamokin 44, Pottsville Nativity 22
Shenango 51, New Castle 36
South Allegheny 58, Trinity Christian 22
South Fayette 62, Pine-Richland 36
Springdale 43, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 23
Thomas Jefferson 58, Baldwin 37
Trinity 57, Erie 31
Upper Dublin 28, Central Bucks South 23
Villa Maria 55, Bishop Shanahan 48
West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 8
West Shore 36, Lititz Christian 26
Westmont Hilltop 76, Shade 43
Williamsburg 62, Central Martinsburg 40
Windber 48, Everett 36
Jefferson Morgan Tip-Off=
Bethlehem Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32
River Valley Tip-Off=
Greater Latrobe 53, River Valley 52
River Valley 61, Cambria Heights 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/