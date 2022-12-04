Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 58, Mercer 46

Alliance Christian 64, High Point 63

Apollo-Ridge 56, Homer-Center 51

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 71, Hillcrest Christian Academy 40

Armstrong 58, Kiski Area 37

Avella 53, Frazier 48

Baldwin 69, Altoona 56

Beaver Area 69, Carrick 22

Beaver Falls 63, Blackhawk 42

Bedford 56, Northern Bedford 30

Bentworth 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 28

Bethel Park 68, South Park 47

Bethlehem Liberty 63, Southern Lehigh 36

Bishop Canevin 59, Brashear 50

Brookfield, Ohio 55, Sharpsville 49

Brownsville 66, Bethlehem Center 30

Brownsville 68, West Greene 35

Butler 53, Avonworth 48

Carlynton 76, Quaker Valley 64

Carmichaels 60, Mapletown 25

Charleroi 59, Clairton 53

Chartiers Valley 68, Peters Township 39

Chartiers-Hou 44, McGuffey 42

Coatesville 65, Chichester 51

Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 39

Devon Prep 77, Pittsburgh North Catholic 67

Dobbins/Randolph 90, South Philadelphia 22

Downingtown West 68, Springfield 67

East Juniata 44, Lourdes Regional 41

Episcopal Academy 68, Germantown Friends 59

Fels 79, KIPP Dubois 26

Fort Cherry 66, Waynesburg Central 14

Fox Chapel 63, Upper St. Clair 47

Franklin Regional 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 34

Freeport 55, Valley 33

Friends Select 57, Haverford School 49

Gateway 56, Chambersburg 51

Gratz 42, Engineering And Science 39

Greensburg Salem 62, Connellsville 53

Grove City 65, Geibel Catholic 51

Hampton 76, North Hills 74

Hardy Williams Charter 39, Parkway Center City 38

Hickory 50, Central Valley 49

Highlands 88, Deer Lakes 74

Hopewell 69, South Side 65

Imani Christian Academy 76, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 68

Jeannette 53, Steel Valley 35

Jefferson, N.Y. 78, Philadelphia MC&S 65

Jenkintown 50, Phil-Montgomery Christian 40

Keystone Oaks 70, West Mifflin 59

Laurel 50, Elwood City Riverside 38

Laurel Highlands 76, Erie McDowell 57

Lititz Christian 40, Christian School of York 35

Lower Merion 61, West Chester Henderson 56

Marion Center 60, Purchase Line 55

Mars 85, Meadville 57

Mohawk 65, Northgate 56

Monessen 65, Ringgold 44

Montour 52, Ambridge 45

Mount Calvary 67, Upper Dauphin 58

Muhlenberg 62, Columbia 55

Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, N.Y. 43, Constitution 41

Neighborhood Academy 59, Propel Braddock Hills 34

New Castle 78, Youngs. East, Ohio 38

Northumberland Christian 61, Schuylkill Haven 59

Norwin 55, Uniontown 47

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 52, Albert Gallatin 40

Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield Area 43

Pine-Richland 66, Seton-LaSalle 61

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 59, Leechburg 56

Pittsburgh Obama 56, Knoch 54

Plum 63, Brentwood 45

Pocono Mountain West 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 45

Richland 67, Hollidaysburg 57

SLA Beeber 63, Coventry Christian 49

Seneca Valley 71, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Serra Catholic 62, Elizabeth Forward 53

Sewickley Academy 52, New Brighton 49

Shady Side Academy 61, Riverview 34

Shenango 70, Neshannock 58

South Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 46

South Fayette 51, Trinity 31

St. Joseph’s Catholic 80, Williamsburg 60

Tacony Academy 54, MAST Charter 40

Thomas Jefferson 77, McKeesport 68

Trinity Christian 52, Cornell 44

United 75, Ligonier Valley 48

United 82, Derry 74

Washington 65, Canon-McMillan 58

West Allegheny 60, Jefferson-Morgan 30

West Philadelphia 91, Philadelphia West Catholic 65

West Scranton 42, Dunmore 36

Western Beaver 70, Freedom Area 63

Whitehall 69, Easton 46

Woodland Hills 78, Sto-Rox 50

Yough 67, Indiana 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press