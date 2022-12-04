Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 66, McComb 45

Anna 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

Ansonia 60, Hou 45

Arlington 84, Lima Temple Christian 56

Ashtabula Edgewood 82, Ashtabula St. John 50

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 23

Bainbridge Paint Valley 63, Latham Western 49

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47

Batavia 54, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52

Bellefontaine 43, Celina 29

Bethel-Tate 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 45

Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Briggs 36

Bradford 72, Sidney Fairlawn 39

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Copley 39

Bristol 60, Garrettsville Garfield 57

Brookfield 55, Sharpsville, Pa. 49

Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47

Brookville 74, New Lebanon Dixie 62

Bucyrus Wynford 62, Upper Sandusky 51

Caldwell 71, Belpre 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 70, Massillon Tuslaw 34

Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Delaware Christian 51

Carey 65, Attica Seneca E. 54

Carlisle 62, Bishop Fenwick 60

Castalia Margaretta 64, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Cedarville 69, Day. Christian 56

Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57

Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. NW 53, OT

Cin. Elder 68, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 26

Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38

Cin. St. Xavier 79, Whitehall-Yearling 53

Cin. Withrow 74, Brownstown, Ind. 69

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49

Cols. DeSales 54, Johnstown 44

Cols. KIPP 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47

Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60

Convoy Crestview 44, Rockford Parkway 41

Day. Northridge 60, New Paris National Trail 25

Defiance Ayersville 53, Holgate 37

Delphos St. John’s 57, Elida 37

Delta 47, Montpelier 45

Dublin Coffman 68, Cols. Northland 47

Dublin Jerome 47, Cols. St. Charles 43

Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bluffton 30

Ft. Loramie 62, New Knoxville 42

Ft. Recovery 34, Jay Co., Ind. 29

Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. Cent. Cath. 60

Gates Mills Hawken 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 61, St. Clairsville 47

Goshen 60, Hillsboro 53

Grove City Christian 91, Corning Miller 30

Hamilton Ross 71, Wilmington 40

Hilliard Darby 71, Groveport-Madison 60

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 64, Centerville 58

Jackson Center 51, Coldwater 39

Kalida 58, Archbold 44

Kent Roosevelt 58, Mogadore Field 41

Latham Western 53, Cin. Taft 44

Lexington 80, Clyde 40

Lou. Western, Ky. 53, Cin. Taft 44

Loveland 61, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44

Lynchburg-Clay 54, Williamsport Westfall 52

Manchester 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60

Marietta 82, Philo 52

Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT

McArthur Vinton County 70, Southeastern 47

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Kenton 46

Mentor 83, Cle. Rhodes 80

Monroeville 84, Lakeside Danbury 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Napoleon 57, Defiance Tinora 47

New Hope Christian 85, Liberty Christian Academy 59

New Madison Tri-Village 62, Day. Belmont 25

Newark 64, Zanesville 29

Oregon Clay 73, Mansfield Madison 71

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Van Buren 40

Ottoville 60, Lima Bath 52

Painesville Harvey 77, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 35

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Oak Harbor 48

Pettisville 59, Paulding 56, OT

Port Clinton 60, Elmore Woodmore 38

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, W. Union 21

Richmond Hts. 73, Orange 16

Richmond, Ind. 65, Clayton Northmont 59

Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44

Rossford 51, Defiance 48

Russia 65, Minster 29

STVM 54, Cin. Moeller 53

Scottsburg, Ind. 72, Cin. Walnut Hills 57

Seaman N. Adams 37, Proctorville Fairland 35, OT

Sheffield Brookside 68, Oberlin Firelands 58

Southington Chalker 56, Sebring McKinley 51

Spencerville 68, Ft. Jennings 36

Stryker 41, W. Unity Hilltop 19

Sullivan Black River 72, Loudonville 51

Tiffin Columbian 55, Willard 49

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22

Tol. Rogers 65, Cols. Beechcroft 58

Tol. Scott 53, East 38

Twinsburg 51, Bedford 43

Vincent Warren 62, McConnelsville Morgan 46

Warren Harding 69, Struthers 63

Washington C.H. 54, Chillicothe Unioto 49

Wauseon 54, Sherwood Fairview 23

Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58

Windham 60, Rootstown 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Newark Licking Valley 48

Jimmy Gooden Classic=

Cuyahoga Falls 56, Akr. Springfield 53

Louisville 70, Akr. Garfield 53

The Tiger Classic=

Akr. East 65, Parkside, D.C. 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

