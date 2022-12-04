Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 66, McComb 45
Anna 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
Ansonia 60, Hou 45
Arlington 84, Lima Temple Christian 56
Ashtabula Edgewood 82, Ashtabula St. John 50
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 23
Bainbridge Paint Valley 63, Latham Western 49
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47
Batavia 54, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52
Bellefontaine 43, Celina 29
Bethel-Tate 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 45
Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Briggs 36
Bradford 72, Sidney Fairlawn 39
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Copley 39
Bristol 60, Garrettsville Garfield 57
Brookfield 55, Sharpsville, Pa. 49
Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47
Brookville 74, New Lebanon Dixie 62
Bucyrus Wynford 62, Upper Sandusky 51
Caldwell 71, Belpre 45
Can. Cent. Cath. 70, Massillon Tuslaw 34
Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56
Cardington-Lincoln 65, Delaware Christian 51
Carey 65, Attica Seneca E. 54
Carlisle 62, Bishop Fenwick 60
Castalia Margaretta 64, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Cedarville 69, Day. Christian 56
Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57
Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. NW 53, OT
Cin. Elder 68, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 26
Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38
Cin. St. Xavier 79, Whitehall-Yearling 53
Cin. Withrow 74, Brownstown, Ind. 69
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49
Cols. DeSales 54, Johnstown 44
Cols. KIPP 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47
Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60
Convoy Crestview 44, Rockford Parkway 41
Day. Northridge 60, New Paris National Trail 25
Defiance Ayersville 53, Holgate 37
Delphos St. John’s 57, Elida 37
Delta 47, Montpelier 45
Dublin Coffman 68, Cols. Northland 47
Dublin Jerome 47, Cols. St. Charles 43
Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bluffton 30
Ft. Loramie 62, New Knoxville 42
Ft. Recovery 34, Jay Co., Ind. 29
Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. Cent. Cath. 60
Gates Mills Hawken 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 61, St. Clairsville 47
Goshen 60, Hillsboro 53
Grove City Christian 91, Corning Miller 30
Hamilton Ross 71, Wilmington 40
Hilliard Darby 71, Groveport-Madison 60
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 64, Centerville 58
Jackson Center 51, Coldwater 39
Kalida 58, Archbold 44
Kent Roosevelt 58, Mogadore Field 41
Latham Western 53, Cin. Taft 44
Lexington 80, Clyde 40
Lou. Western, Ky. 53, Cin. Taft 44
Loveland 61, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44
Lynchburg-Clay 54, Williamsport Westfall 52
Manchester 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60
Marietta 82, Philo 52
Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT
McArthur Vinton County 70, Southeastern 47
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Kenton 46
Mentor 83, Cle. Rhodes 80
Monroeville 84, Lakeside Danbury 60
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Napoleon 57, Defiance Tinora 47
New Hope Christian 85, Liberty Christian Academy 59
New Madison Tri-Village 62, Day. Belmont 25
Newark 64, Zanesville 29
Oregon Clay 73, Mansfield Madison 71
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Van Buren 40
Ottoville 60, Lima Bath 52
Painesville Harvey 77, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 35
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Oak Harbor 48
Pettisville 59, Paulding 56, OT
Port Clinton 60, Elmore Woodmore 38
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, W. Union 21
Richmond Hts. 73, Orange 16
Richmond, Ind. 65, Clayton Northmont 59
Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44
Rossford 51, Defiance 48
Russia 65, Minster 29
STVM 54, Cin. Moeller 53
Scottsburg, Ind. 72, Cin. Walnut Hills 57
Seaman N. Adams 37, Proctorville Fairland 35, OT
Sheffield Brookside 68, Oberlin Firelands 58
Southington Chalker 56, Sebring McKinley 51
Spencerville 68, Ft. Jennings 36
Stryker 41, W. Unity Hilltop 19
Sullivan Black River 72, Loudonville 51
Tiffin Columbian 55, Willard 49
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22
Tol. Rogers 65, Cols. Beechcroft 58
Tol. Scott 53, East 38
Twinsburg 51, Bedford 43
Vincent Warren 62, McConnelsville Morgan 46
Warren Harding 69, Struthers 63
Washington C.H. 54, Chillicothe Unioto 49
Wauseon 54, Sherwood Fairview 23
Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58
Windham 60, Rootstown 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Newark Licking Valley 48
Jimmy Gooden Classic=
Cuyahoga Falls 56, Akr. Springfield 53
Louisville 70, Akr. Garfield 53
The Tiger Classic=
Akr. East 65, Parkside, D.C. 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/