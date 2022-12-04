Holmes, unbeaten No. 5 Indiana women get past Cook, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds left, and No. 5 Indiana got past Illinois 65-61 Sunday in their Big Ten opener.

Indiana (9-0) had not trailed in the second half of any game this season before going back and forth in the closing minutes with Illinois (3-7).

Makira Cook scored 33 points to lead the Illini on 12-for-25 shooting. The guard was 3 of 4 on 3s and had five rebounds.

Sydney Parrish had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 13 points.

Indiana led 34-32 at halftime, then needed an 11-0 run keyed by Holmes and Yarden Garzon to take a 45-44 edge into the fourth quarter.

After Holmes’ basket made it 62-61, Parrish made one foul shot and Sara Scalia added two more to seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini dropped to 7-2 despite the upset effort.

Indiana: The Hoosiers stayed unbeaten, even with the absence of star graduate guard Grace Berger. She’s been out with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Illinois hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.

Indiana travels to Penn State on Thursday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25