Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena

ZANESVILLE, oh – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th.



In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the local roller skating rink. This is the second memorial skate, the memorial skate was held for the first time last year with over 100 people attending. Adrian’s sister Faith Cornell says she plans on having this event again next year in memorial of her beloved brother.

“My brother Adrian was a guy who loved cars, and he loved teaching other people how to fix their cars and things like that.” Cornell stated.



Adrian always wanted to start his own business repairing and selling cars. In honor of his dream business and his love for cars, the proceeds from this memorial skate will be going towards local students attending programs in automotive fields.

Faith Cornell explains what this memorial skate means to her;

“It means being able to do something positive in my brother’s name.” Cornell said. “It means allowing opportunities for kids that maybe couldn’t get into the program because they just couldn’t afford the fees. We are so excited about being able to provide those opportunities.” Cornell stated.



This memorial will continue next year, in celebration of Adrian’s life and in honor of his memory,