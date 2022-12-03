The Animal Shelter Hosts Their 4th Annual Santa Paws Supply Drive

It’s that time of year again, and Sants Paws is coming to town.



ZANESVILLE, oh – The Zanesville animal shelter hosted their fourth annual supply drive on December 3rd. Donations were gathered to get geared up with supplies for all the animals, naughty or nice. There are over 110 animals in the shelter, and all donations are appreciated to help stock up for 2023.

“This is how we make it. This is how we’re able to protect the abandoned, you know, the neglected and abused animals in Muskingum County.” Executive Director of The Animal Shelter, April Cohagen-Gibson said.



Last year the shelter took in over 1,000 items. Donations can include anything from plush toys, to pet foods, and even liquid laundry detergent. The animal shelter plans on doing this again next year, you don’t even have to get out of your car to help our furry friends, simply drive through the animal shelter’s parking lot and your donations will be collected.

“Every time, our community steps up for us. They never not step up. It’s an amazing community to live in. We’re very thankful,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “You know, our animals come in with a story, but when they leave our goal is for them to have a better story. And we’re able to do that because of drives like this.” Cohagen-Gibson stated.

