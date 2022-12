Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 9½ Bryant at CORNELL 8½ Lafayette Miami 10½ at LOUISVILLE at IONA 16½ Canisius at WRIGHT STATE 2½ Youngstown State at KENTUCKY 8½ Michigan Georgia State 1½ at NORTHEASTERN at UCF 5½ Samford at UAB 14½ South Alabama Murray State 5½ at VALPARAISO at RADFORD 1½ George Washington at MANHATTAN 6½ Monmouth Vermont 6½ at MERRIMACK Brown 8½ at HARTFORD at FLORIDA 16½ Stetson Belmont 3½ at ILLINOIS STATE Florida Atlantic 9½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN Southern Indiana 6½ at CHICAGO STATE at TEXAS STATE 6½ Rice at IOWA STATE 3½ St. John’s (NY) North Carolina 1½ at VIRGINIA TECH Colorado 1½ at WASHINGTON at QUINNIPIAC 6½ Niagara at WASHINGTON STATE 2½ Utah at MISSOURI 21½ Southeast Missouri State at DENVER 3½ Texas A&M-Commerce Southern Miss 3½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at CREIGHTON 14½ Nebraska at PURDUE 18½ Minnesota at ARIZONA 24½ Cal at UCLA 10½ Oregon at FGCU 7½ Florida International at MICHIGAN STATE 6½ Northwestern at USC 14½ Oregon State at ARIZONA STATE 4½ Stanford Utah State 1½ at SAN FRANCISCO NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 1½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS Phoenix 9½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at SACRAMENTO 1½ (236½) Chicago Memphis 6 (230½) at DETROIT Boston 3 (234) at BROOKLYN at WASHINGTON 2½ (233½) LA Lakers Cleveland 2½ (OFF) at NEW YORK at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Indiana College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 6½ 7½ (64½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 15½ (52½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) Saturday, Dec. 24 Middle Tennessee 3½ 3½ (46½) San Diego State NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Green Bay 2½ 3½ (44½) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 7 9½ (39½) Denver Washington 1 1½ (40½) at NY GIANTS at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets Pittsburgh 1½ 1 (42½) at ATLANTA Cleveland 5½ 7½ (46½) at HOUSTON Seattle 3 7 (40½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 4½ (45½) Miami Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI at LAS VEGAS 3 2½ (49½) LA Chargers at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WINNIPEG -245 Anaheim +198 at DALLAS -152 Minnesota +126 Detroit -125 at COLUMBUS +104 at BUFFALO -146 San Jose +122 at N.Y ISLANDERS -285 Chicago +230

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/