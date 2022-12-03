Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 69, Rustin 62

Alliance Christian 58, Calvary Baptist 51

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 44, Northgate 12

Armstrong 62, Butler 38

Avella 54, Mapletown 45

Avonworth 58, Ambridge 11

Beaver Area 51, West Mifflin 32

Boyertown 41, Downingtown East 28

Brentwood 45, Steel Valley 18

Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26

Burgettstown 66, McGuffey 40

Carlisle 38, Shippensburg 22

Carlynton 48, Propel Braddock Hills 9

Chartiers-Hou 46, Geibel Catholic 15

Concordia Prep, Md. 53, Shalom Christian 33

Conneaut Area 59, Iroquois 15

East Allegheny 40, Sewickley Academy 36

Erie McDowell 50, Seneca Valley 43

Fairview 53, North East 30

Forest Hills 73, Conemaugh Valley 15

Franklin Regional 55, Taylor Allderdice 14

Freedom Area 46, Hopewell 44

Glendale 65, Blacklick Valley 50

Greater Latrobe 70, Cambria Heights 28

Greencastle Antrim 47, Mifflin County 43

Greenville 51, Mercer 17

Harbor Creek 67, Cochranton 23

Hundred, W.Va. 46, Turkeyfoot Valley 41

Kiski Area 50, Knoch 38

Lakeview 35, Windber 19

Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Slippery Rock 8

Methacton 56, Ridley 41

Millersburg 45, Camp Hill 35

Monessen 39, Derry 24

Moniteau 55, Brockway 23

Mount Lebanon 54, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 50

Neshannock 47, Wilmington 24

New Hope-Solebury 51, Hatboro-Horsham 33

Northampton 53, Coatesville 47

Northern York 40, East Pennsboro 15

Northwestern 67, Reynolds 19

Notre Dame 47, George School 38

Owen J Roberts 60, Collegium Charter School 15

Palmerton 38, Lehighton 26

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 56, Westtown 48

Peddie, N.J. 54, Kimberton Waldorf School 13

Penn-Trafford 54, Baldwin 50

Peters Township 65, Thomas Jefferson 49

Quaker Valley 50, Montour 47

Red Land 53, Lancaster McCaskey 51

Red Lion 55, North Penn 43

Redbank Valley 68, Franklin 26

Riverview 49, Ellis School 29

Seneca 65, Meadville 35

Seton School, Va. 53, Mercersburg Academy 46

Southmoreland 38, Yough 35

St. Joseph 54, Belle Vernon 48

St. Marys 49, Cameron County 13

Strath Haven 42, Academy Park 35

Upper Darby 39, Pottsgrove 24

Warren 48, Keystone 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press