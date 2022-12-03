GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 69, Rustin 62
Alliance Christian 58, Calvary Baptist 51
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 44, Northgate 12
Armstrong 62, Butler 38
Avella 54, Mapletown 45
Avonworth 58, Ambridge 11
Beaver Area 51, West Mifflin 32
Boyertown 41, Downingtown East 28
Brentwood 45, Steel Valley 18
Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26
Burgettstown 66, McGuffey 40
Carlisle 38, Shippensburg 22
Carlynton 48, Propel Braddock Hills 9
Chartiers-Hou 46, Geibel Catholic 15
Concordia Prep, Md. 53, Shalom Christian 33
Conneaut Area 59, Iroquois 15
East Allegheny 40, Sewickley Academy 36
Erie McDowell 50, Seneca Valley 43
Fairview 53, North East 30
Forest Hills 73, Conemaugh Valley 15
Franklin Regional 55, Taylor Allderdice 14
Freedom Area 46, Hopewell 44
Glendale 65, Blacklick Valley 50
Greater Latrobe 70, Cambria Heights 28
Greencastle Antrim 47, Mifflin County 43
Greenville 51, Mercer 17
Harbor Creek 67, Cochranton 23
Hundred, W.Va. 46, Turkeyfoot Valley 41
Kiski Area 50, Knoch 38
Lakeview 35, Windber 19
Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Slippery Rock 8
Methacton 56, Ridley 41
Millersburg 45, Camp Hill 35
Monessen 39, Derry 24
Moniteau 55, Brockway 23
Mount Lebanon 54, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 50
Neshannock 47, Wilmington 24
New Hope-Solebury 51, Hatboro-Horsham 33
Northampton 53, Coatesville 47
Northern York 40, East Pennsboro 15
Northwestern 67, Reynolds 19
Notre Dame 47, George School 38
Owen J Roberts 60, Collegium Charter School 15
Palmerton 38, Lehighton 26
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 56, Westtown 48
Peddie, N.J. 54, Kimberton Waldorf School 13
Penn-Trafford 54, Baldwin 50
Peters Township 65, Thomas Jefferson 49
Quaker Valley 50, Montour 47
Red Land 53, Lancaster McCaskey 51
Red Lion 55, North Penn 43
Redbank Valley 68, Franklin 26
Riverview 49, Ellis School 29
Seneca 65, Meadville 35
Seton School, Va. 53, Mercersburg Academy 46
Southmoreland 38, Yough 35
St. Joseph 54, Belle Vernon 48
St. Marys 49, Cameron County 13
Strath Haven 42, Academy Park 35
Upper Darby 39, Pottsgrove 24
Warren 48, Keystone 14
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/