Albert Gallatin 87, West Greene 31
Alliance Christian 58, Calvary Baptist 51
Archbishop Carroll 77, Penn Wood 66
Archbishop Wood 82, Downingtown West 56
Armstrong 55, Grove City 44
Avonworth 74, Knoch 60
Beaver Area 65, Plum 41
Bensalem 52, Abington 37
Bentworth 72, Mapletown 46
Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Hollidaysburg 72
Bethel Park 69, East Allegheny 42
Bethlehem Freedom 46, Mid Valley 44
Bishop Canevin 65, West Mifflin 32
Blue Mountain 63, Pleasant Valley 59
Blue Ridge 71, Wyalusing 47
Bonner-Prendergast 82, Bartram 37
Brandywine Heights 41, Annville-Cleona 28
Butler 71, Pittsburgh Obama 43
Carbondale 64, Elk Lake 53
Carlynton 71, New Brighton 34
Carrick 68, Brentwood 53
Central Bucks East 86, William Tennent 73
Charleroi 55, Ringgold 46
Chartiers-Hou 59, Avella 32
Cheltenham 58, Frankford 52
Chichester 64, Lancaster Mennonite 56
Christopher Dock 57, Upper Dublin 54
Clairton 75, Elizabeth Forward 53
Clearfield 56, Curwensville 39
Coatesville 74, Lancaster McCaskey 58
Columbia County Christian 70, Mt. View Christian, W.Va. 22
Conestoga 59, Holy Ghost Prep 32
Conrad Weiser 54, Antietam 51
Daniel Boone 70, Pottsgrove 62
Derry 66, Ligonier Valley 51
Elizabethtown 48, Boiling Springs 37
Ellwood City 56, Rochester 35
Erie 63, Seneca 52
Erie First Christian Academy 54, Commodore Perry 42
Erie McDowell 56, Northgate 39
Fels 56, SLA Beeber 12
Fox Chapel 50, Pine-Richland 38
Franklin Learning Center 70, Parkway Center City 62
Franklin Regional 55, Connellsville 21
Friends Select 79, Girard College 24
Great Valley 45, Collegium Charter School 32
Greater Latrobe 77, Richland 48
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Penn-Trafford 51
Hamburg 68, Northern Lehigh 25
Hampton 66, Seneca Valley 60
Harbor Creek 49, Fairview 38
Hempfield Area 51, Greensburg Salem 22
Hickory 52, Beaver Falls 36
High Point 55, Gloucester Christian, N.J. 46
Highlands 78, Burrell 40
Indiana 65, Marion Center 29
Jamestown 51, Redbank Valley 48
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Waynesburg Central 33
KIPP Dubois 51, First Philadelphia 0
Kane Area 48, Smethport 45
Keystone Oaks 63, Brashear 49
Kiski Area 61, Geibel Catholic 60
La Salle 48, Germantown Academy 44
Lackawanna Trail 61, Wyoming Seminary 37
Lakeview 37, Northwestern 35
Lansdale Catholic 53, Souderton 50
Laurel Highlands 64, Mount Lebanon 59
Leechburg 68, Apollo-Ridge 24
Lincoln Park Charter 77, Imani Christian Academy 74
Lower Merion 72, Parkland 57
Manheim Central 59, Cedar Cliff 54
Mars 80, Franklin 71
McGuffey 66, Frazier 32
McKeesport 75, Serra Catholic 47
Meadville 82, Sharon 66
Mechanicsburg 58, Spring Grove 38
Mercer 42, Elwood City Riverside 37
Milton 77, Millville 35
Minersville 61, Jim Thorpe 48
Mohawk 57, Slippery Rock 55
Montrose 47, Lake-Lehman 38
Mountain View 51, MMI Prep 48
Neighborhood Academy 79, Trinity Christian 30
Neshannock 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars, Ohio 9
Norristown 60, Wissahickon 48
North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41
North Hills 77, Perry Traditional Academy 28
North Penn 65, Freire Charter 32
North Penn-Mansfield 56, Berwick 46
North Star 60, Everett 32
Northumberland Christian 77, Mount Calvary 67
Norwin 65, Jeannette 39
Notre Dame-Green Pond 67, Roberto Clemente Charter 21
Octorara 69, Church Farm School 54
Oil City 74, Clarion Area 40
Palmerton 45, Lehighton 35
Panther Valley 66, Marian Catholic 51
Paul Robeson 47, Hatboro-Horsham 44
Pennridge 59, Quakertown 52
Pequea Valley 50, West Perry 37
Perkiomen Valley 58, Central Bucks South 54
Peters Township 71, Altoona 58
Philadelphia Northeast 47, Pennsbury 45
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39, Homer-Center 32
Pope John Paul II 47, Central Bucks West 45
Pottsville Nativity 64, Tamaqua 56
Propel Braddock Hills 67, Cornell 32
Quaker Valley 55, Sewickley Academy 42
Renaissance Academy 66, Valley Forge Military 64
River Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 54
Riverside 63, Wyoming Valley West 46
Riverview 61, Valley 38
Roxborough 48, Philadelphia George Washington 40
Rustin 66, Garnet Valley 48
SLA Beeber 59, Belmont Charter 38
Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51
Sayre Area 44, Susquehanna 39
Schuylkill Haven 64, Upper Dauphin 39
Schuylkill Valley 59, Garden Spot 57
Scranton 53, Crestwood 45
Scranton Prep 59, Tunkhannock 56
Shady Side Academy 61, Freeport 51
Shaler 69, Deer Lakes 57
Shenango 58, Mercyhurst Prep 46
Solanco 54, Oxford 40
South Allegheny 54, Monessen 28
South Fayette 57, Canon-McMillan 41
South Side 74, Freedom Area 38
Springdale Prep, Md. 70, Scotland Campus 68
Springfield 54, Jenkintown 30
St. Joseph 65, Westinghouse 31
Taylor Allderdice 79, North Allegheny 58
Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 63
Trinity 55, Washington 50
Union 64, Brockway 34
Union City 42, Iroquois 28
Uniontown 91, Steel Valley 21
Upper Merion 52, New Hope-Solebury 17
Upper Moreland 66, Franklin Towne Charter 34
Upper St. Clair 87, Seton-LaSalle 82
Wallenpaupack 50, Monticello, N.Y. 37
Warren 65, Brookville 50
West Lawn Wilson 46, Pottsville 34
West Middlesex 47, Conneaut Area 26
West Philadelphia 47, Chester 45
Western Beaver 57, Hopewell 53
Williamsburg 70, Warrior Run 59
Yough 77, Purchase Line 23
