Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 87, West Greene 31

Alliance Christian 58, Calvary Baptist 51

Archbishop Carroll 77, Penn Wood 66

Archbishop Wood 82, Downingtown West 56

Armstrong 55, Grove City 44

Avonworth 74, Knoch 60

Beaver Area 65, Plum 41

Bensalem 52, Abington 37

Bentworth 72, Mapletown 46

Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Hollidaysburg 72

Bethel Park 69, East Allegheny 42

Bethlehem Freedom 46, Mid Valley 44

Bishop Canevin 65, West Mifflin 32

Blue Mountain 63, Pleasant Valley 59

Blue Ridge 71, Wyalusing 47

Bonner-Prendergast 82, Bartram 37

Brandywine Heights 41, Annville-Cleona 28

Butler 71, Pittsburgh Obama 43

Carbondale 64, Elk Lake 53

Carlynton 71, New Brighton 34

Carrick 68, Brentwood 53

Central Bucks East 86, William Tennent 73

Charleroi 55, Ringgold 46

Chartiers-Hou 59, Avella 32

Cheltenham 58, Frankford 52

Chichester 64, Lancaster Mennonite 56

Christopher Dock 57, Upper Dublin 54

Clairton 75, Elizabeth Forward 53

Clearfield 56, Curwensville 39

Coatesville 74, Lancaster McCaskey 58

Columbia County Christian 70, Mt. View Christian, W.Va. 22

Conestoga 59, Holy Ghost Prep 32

Conrad Weiser 54, Antietam 51

Daniel Boone 70, Pottsgrove 62

Derry 66, Ligonier Valley 51

Elizabethtown 48, Boiling Springs 37

Ellwood City 56, Rochester 35

Erie 63, Seneca 52

Erie First Christian Academy 54, Commodore Perry 42

Erie McDowell 56, Northgate 39

Fels 56, SLA Beeber 12

Fox Chapel 50, Pine-Richland 38

Franklin Learning Center 70, Parkway Center City 62

Franklin Regional 55, Connellsville 21

Friends Select 79, Girard College 24

Great Valley 45, Collegium Charter School 32

Greater Latrobe 77, Richland 48

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Penn-Trafford 51

Hamburg 68, Northern Lehigh 25

Hampton 66, Seneca Valley 60

Harbor Creek 49, Fairview 38

Hempfield Area 51, Greensburg Salem 22

Hickory 52, Beaver Falls 36

High Point 55, Gloucester Christian, N.J. 46

Highlands 78, Burrell 40

Indiana 65, Marion Center 29

Jamestown 51, Redbank Valley 48

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Waynesburg Central 33

KIPP Dubois 51, First Philadelphia 0

Kane Area 48, Smethport 45

Keystone Oaks 63, Brashear 49

Kiski Area 61, Geibel Catholic 60

La Salle 48, Germantown Academy 44

Lackawanna Trail 61, Wyoming Seminary 37

Lakeview 37, Northwestern 35

Lansdale Catholic 53, Souderton 50

Laurel Highlands 64, Mount Lebanon 59

Leechburg 68, Apollo-Ridge 24

Lincoln Park Charter 77, Imani Christian Academy 74

Lower Merion 72, Parkland 57

Manheim Central 59, Cedar Cliff 54

Mars 80, Franklin 71

McGuffey 66, Frazier 32

McKeesport 75, Serra Catholic 47

Meadville 82, Sharon 66

Mechanicsburg 58, Spring Grove 38

Mercer 42, Elwood City Riverside 37

Milton 77, Millville 35

Minersville 61, Jim Thorpe 48

Mohawk 57, Slippery Rock 55

Montrose 47, Lake-Lehman 38

Mountain View 51, MMI Prep 48

Neighborhood Academy 79, Trinity Christian 30

Neshannock 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars, Ohio 9

Norristown 60, Wissahickon 48

North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41

North Hills 77, Perry Traditional Academy 28

North Penn 65, Freire Charter 32

North Penn-Mansfield 56, Berwick 46

North Star 60, Everett 32

Northumberland Christian 77, Mount Calvary 67

Norwin 65, Jeannette 39

Notre Dame-Green Pond 67, Roberto Clemente Charter 21

Octorara 69, Church Farm School 54

Oil City 74, Clarion Area 40

Palmerton 45, Lehighton 35

Panther Valley 66, Marian Catholic 51

Paul Robeson 47, Hatboro-Horsham 44

Pennridge 59, Quakertown 52

Pequea Valley 50, West Perry 37

Perkiomen Valley 58, Central Bucks South 54

Peters Township 71, Altoona 58

Philadelphia Northeast 47, Pennsbury 45

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 76, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39, Homer-Center 32

Pope John Paul II 47, Central Bucks West 45

Pottsville Nativity 64, Tamaqua 56

Propel Braddock Hills 67, Cornell 32

Quaker Valley 55, Sewickley Academy 42

Renaissance Academy 66, Valley Forge Military 64

River Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 54

Riverside 63, Wyoming Valley West 46

Riverview 61, Valley 38

Roxborough 48, Philadelphia George Washington 40

Rustin 66, Garnet Valley 48

SLA Beeber 59, Belmont Charter 38

Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51

Sayre Area 44, Susquehanna 39

Schuylkill Haven 64, Upper Dauphin 39

Schuylkill Valley 59, Garden Spot 57

Scranton 53, Crestwood 45

Scranton Prep 59, Tunkhannock 56

Shady Side Academy 61, Freeport 51

Shaler 69, Deer Lakes 57

Shenango 58, Mercyhurst Prep 46

Solanco 54, Oxford 40

South Allegheny 54, Monessen 28

South Fayette 57, Canon-McMillan 41

South Side 74, Freedom Area 38

Springdale Prep, Md. 70, Scotland Campus 68

Springfield 54, Jenkintown 30

St. Joseph 65, Westinghouse 31

Taylor Allderdice 79, North Allegheny 58

Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 63

Trinity 55, Washington 50

Union 64, Brockway 34

Union City 42, Iroquois 28

Uniontown 91, Steel Valley 21

Upper Merion 52, New Hope-Solebury 17

Upper Moreland 66, Franklin Towne Charter 34

Upper St. Clair 87, Seton-LaSalle 82

Wallenpaupack 50, Monticello, N.Y. 37

Warren 65, Brookville 50

West Lawn Wilson 46, Pottsville 34

West Middlesex 47, Conneaut Area 26

West Philadelphia 47, Chester 45

Western Beaver 57, Hopewell 53

Williamsburg 70, Warrior Run 59

Yough 77, Purchase Line 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press