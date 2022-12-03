Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas

SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town.



The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.

“This is really special to me. I grew up in Somerset, this is my hometown. I would love to be a representative for my hometown.” A Small Towne Christmas Queen Contestant, Mary Bonkowsky stated. “I get to be in the parade which is really exciting. I get to see all the people smiling, and all the Christmas cheer and I love Christmas, so I’m really excited to be able to be a part of it.” Bonkowsky said.



This family friendly Christmas event was enjoyed by people of all ages. There were busy sidewalks and a feeling of Christmas in the air, all around the small town of Somerset.

“In today’s world, we’ve kind of gotten away from that small town vibe and it’s all rush rush, go go, all the time. So, coming back to be grounded here in this small town community is just very heart warming and the true meaning of Christmas really.” A Small Towne Christmas Attendee, Kathy Mertens, stated.



Join Somerset next year for A Small Towne Christmas to experience the small town Christmas magic.