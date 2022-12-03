Born’s 29 help Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 72-55

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born scored 29 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 72-55 on Saturday.

Born shot 10 for 21 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Panthers (3-4). Tytan Anderson scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Logan Wolf finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

The Purple Aces (2-8) were led in scoring by Kenny Strawbridge, who finished with 17 points. Antoine Smith Jr. added 10 points for Evansville. In addition, Marvin Coleman had eight points and seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa was outscored by Evansville in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Anderson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.