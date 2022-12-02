Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18
Alton 55, Edwardsville 42
Amundsen 42, Lincoln Park 37
Arcola 37, Catlin (Salt Fork) 23
Argo 48, Thornton Fractional North 37
Armstrong 53, Milford 14
Arthur Christian 41, Bloomington Christian 28
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 51
Aurora Central Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 45
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 77, Martinsville 27
Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Jerseyville Jersey 26
Breese Central 70, Salem 34
Bureau Valley 46, Sterling Newman 28
Camp Point Central 42, Macomb 30
Carlyle 65, Chester 37
Carmel 37, Lake Forest 29
Carrollton 27, Greenfield 13
Champaign Central 48, Kankakee 46
Chicago (Butler) 104, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 10
Chicago (Lane) 55, Chicago (Jones) 33
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Proviso East 47
Chicago-University 49, Holy Trinity 40
Christian Heritage 58, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 25
Christopher 52, Goreville 34
Clinton 49, Sullivan 34
Columbia 74, East Alton-Wood River 24
Cullom Tri-Point 32, Clifton Central 30
DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 42
Donovan 54, S. Newton, Ind. 41
Downers South 57, Wheaton North 53
Dupo 37, Marissa/Coulterville 30
Edwards County 54, Fairfield 45
Effingham 69, Mount Vernon 63
Effingham St. Anthony 63, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33
Eldorado 47, Carmi White County 43
Elk Grove 43, Leyden 25
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46, Wheaton Academy 29
Elmwood 46, Oneida (ROWVA) 27
Eureka 41, Heyworth 32
Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28
Fisher 52, El Paso-Gridley 31
Fithian Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21
Freeburg 58, Roxana 23
Galena 70, Lanark Eastland 36
Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37
Galesburg Christian High School 62, Quad Cities 33
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33
Grant Park 33, Beecher 13
Hamilton County 47, Flora 40
Harrisburg 57, Du Quoin 41
Herscher 61, Lisle 31
Highland 47, Liberty 26
Highland 49, Mascoutah 45
Hillcrest 43, Oak Lawn Community 40
Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4
IC Catholic 40, Elmwood Park 15
Illini West (Carthage) 57, Rushville-Industry 19
Jacksonville Routt 61, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36
Joliet Central 58, Plainfield South 48
Joliet West 60, Romeoville 50
Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
Kirkland Hiawatha 33, DePue 20
Knoxville 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 17
Lake Park 60, Willowbrook 45
Lake Zurich 53, Waukegan 20
Lawrenceville 48, Red Hill 37
LeRoy 54, Colfax Ridgeview 49
Lena-Winslow 49, Forreston 23
Lewistown 60, Midwest Central 42
Lincoln 76, Bloomington 37
Lincoln Way West 81, Simeon 28
Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36
Marshall 43, Mt. Carmel 40
Massac County 50, Graves Co., Ky. 45
Mather 38, Clemente 34
McGivney Catholic High School 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 23
Mendon Unity 56, Biggsville West Central 45
Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Maranatha Baptist, Mo. 20
Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17
Monmouth United 24, Aledo (Mercer County) 22
Monmouth-Roseville 63, Wethersfield 42
Morgan Park Academy 58, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 15
Mother McAuley 48, Rosary 26
Naperville Neuqua Valley 42, Naperville North 41
Neoga 61, North Clay 27
New Athens 51, Valmeyer 42
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25
Newark 36, Hinckley-Big Rock 21
Nokomis 68, Springfield Calvary 15
Normal Community 78, Peoria Manual 35
Northside Prep 37, Westinghouse 34
O’Fallon 77, Belleville West 28
Oak Forest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51
Oregon 37, Ashton-Franklin Center 30
Ottawa Marquette 39, Midland 34
Pana 68, North-Mac 39
Paris 51, Newton 25
Peoria Notre Dame 60, Peoria (H.S.) 47
Peotone 61, Streator 11
Petersburg PORTA 54, Pawnee 23
Plainfield East 62, Plainfield Central 50
Plainfield North 67, Oswego 43
Pleasant Plains 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 52
Pope County 52, Galatia 18
Princeton 42, Hall 41
Prosser 21, Chicago Academy 9
Quincy 37, Rock Island Alleman 34
Quincy Notre Dame 68, West Hancock 32
Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31
Rickover Naval 50, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15
Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46
Rock Island 55, Moline 47
Schurz 45, Chicago North Grand 24
Serena 59, Earlville 21
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 48, Cobden 25
Sherrard 35, Rockridge 14
Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29
South Fork 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 26
Sparta 33, Trenton Wesclin 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Danville 14
Staunton 57, Litchfield 32
Steeleville 39, Lebanon 36
Stillman Valley 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41
Taft 42, Payton 30
Teutopolis 60, Benton 57
Thornton Fractional South 61, Shepard 35
Thornwood 44, Crete-Monee 36
Tri-County 61, Danville Schlarman 2
Tuscola 50, Shelbyville 22
United Township High School 42, Sterling 22
Urbana 39, Charleston 34
Vandalia 48, Carlinville 39
Von Steuben 45, Steinmetz 2
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur St. Teresa 34
Woodlands Academy 37, Josephinum 18
Woodlawn 53, Pinckneyville 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Vienna vs. Trico, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/