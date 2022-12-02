Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18

Alton 55, Edwardsville 42

Amundsen 42, Lincoln Park 37

Arcola 37, Catlin (Salt Fork) 23

Argo 48, Thornton Fractional North 37

Armstrong 53, Milford 14

Arthur Christian 41, Bloomington Christian 28

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 51

Aurora Central Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 45

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 77, Martinsville 27

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Jerseyville Jersey 26

Breese Central 70, Salem 34

Bureau Valley 46, Sterling Newman 28

Camp Point Central 42, Macomb 30

Carlyle 65, Chester 37

Carmel 37, Lake Forest 29

Carrollton 27, Greenfield 13

Champaign Central 48, Kankakee 46

Chicago (Butler) 104, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 10

Chicago (Lane) 55, Chicago (Jones) 33

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Proviso East 47

Chicago-University 49, Holy Trinity 40

Christian Heritage 58, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 25

Christopher 52, Goreville 34

Clinton 49, Sullivan 34

Columbia 74, East Alton-Wood River 24

Cullom Tri-Point 32, Clifton Central 30

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 42

Donovan 54, S. Newton, Ind. 41

Downers South 57, Wheaton North 53

Dupo 37, Marissa/Coulterville 30

Edwards County 54, Fairfield 45

Effingham 69, Mount Vernon 63

Effingham St. Anthony 63, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 33

Eldorado 47, Carmi White County 43

Elk Grove 43, Leyden 25

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 46, Wheaton Academy 29

Elmwood 46, Oneida (ROWVA) 27

Eureka 41, Heyworth 32

Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28

Fisher 52, El Paso-Gridley 31

Fithian Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21

Freeburg 58, Roxana 23

Galena 70, Lanark Eastland 36

Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37

Galesburg Christian High School 62, Quad Cities 33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33

Grant Park 33, Beecher 13

Hamilton County 47, Flora 40

Harrisburg 57, Du Quoin 41

Herscher 61, Lisle 31

Highland 47, Liberty 26

Highland 49, Mascoutah 45

Hillcrest 43, Oak Lawn Community 40

Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4

IC Catholic 40, Elmwood Park 15

Illini West (Carthage) 57, Rushville-Industry 19

Jacksonville Routt 61, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36

Joliet Central 58, Plainfield South 48

Joliet West 60, Romeoville 50

Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Kirkland Hiawatha 33, DePue 20

Knoxville 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 17

Lake Park 60, Willowbrook 45

Lake Zurich 53, Waukegan 20

Lawrenceville 48, Red Hill 37

LeRoy 54, Colfax Ridgeview 49

Lena-Winslow 49, Forreston 23

Lewistown 60, Midwest Central 42

Lincoln 76, Bloomington 37

Lincoln Way West 81, Simeon 28

Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36

Marshall 43, Mt. Carmel 40

Massac County 50, Graves Co., Ky. 45

Mather 38, Clemente 34

McGivney Catholic High School 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 23

Mendon Unity 56, Biggsville West Central 45

Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Maranatha Baptist, Mo. 20

Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17

Monmouth United 24, Aledo (Mercer County) 22

Monmouth-Roseville 63, Wethersfield 42

Morgan Park Academy 58, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 15

Mother McAuley 48, Rosary 26

Naperville Neuqua Valley 42, Naperville North 41

Neoga 61, North Clay 27

New Athens 51, Valmeyer 42

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25

Newark 36, Hinckley-Big Rock 21

Nokomis 68, Springfield Calvary 15

Normal Community 78, Peoria Manual 35

Northside Prep 37, Westinghouse 34

O’Fallon 77, Belleville West 28

Oak Forest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51

Oregon 37, Ashton-Franklin Center 30

Ottawa Marquette 39, Midland 34

Pana 68, North-Mac 39

Paris 51, Newton 25

Peoria Notre Dame 60, Peoria (H.S.) 47

Peotone 61, Streator 11

Petersburg PORTA 54, Pawnee 23

Plainfield East 62, Plainfield Central 50

Plainfield North 67, Oswego 43

Pleasant Plains 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 52

Pope County 52, Galatia 18

Princeton 42, Hall 41

Prosser 21, Chicago Academy 9

Quincy 37, Rock Island Alleman 34

Quincy Notre Dame 68, West Hancock 32

Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31

Rickover Naval 50, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15

Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46

Rock Island 55, Moline 47

Schurz 45, Chicago North Grand 24

Serena 59, Earlville 21

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 48, Cobden 25

Sherrard 35, Rockridge 14

Skokie (Ida Crown) 50, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 29

South Fork 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 26

Sparta 33, Trenton Wesclin 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Danville 14

Staunton 57, Litchfield 32

Steeleville 39, Lebanon 36

Stillman Valley 48, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41

Taft 42, Payton 30

Teutopolis 60, Benton 57

Thornton Fractional South 61, Shepard 35

Thornwood 44, Crete-Monee 36

Tri-County 61, Danville Schlarman 2

Tuscola 50, Shelbyville 22

United Township High School 42, Sterling 22

Urbana 39, Charleston 34

Vandalia 48, Carlinville 39

Von Steuben 45, Steinmetz 2

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur St. Teresa 34

Woodlands Academy 37, Josephinum 18

Woodlawn 53, Pinckneyville 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Vienna vs. Trico, ccd.

