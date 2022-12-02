MCHV Provides Tips to Keep You Healthy this Holiday Season



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Tis the season of office parties, family gatherings, holiday cheer and plenty of fun.

But it’s also prime season for colds, COVID, RSV, and other nasty bugs that could put a damper on your holly jolly spirits and festive fun.



With so many different things going around from simple sniffles to full-blown flu, coupled with holiday gatherings and spending plenty of time stuck inside out of the cold, it’s the perfect recipe for sharing something other than just hugs and presents.



“You have your normal, kind of rhinoviruses, standard coronaviruses that would cause a cold. For little ones, especially RSV, is common. But then you also have things like influenza and COVID-19.

In the winter months, everybody’s sort of getting together, coalescing together inside. We’re not outside playing around as much, it’s not as hot out. You know, the weather and the heat can kind of help kill down viruses and keep them at bay and when we get cold temperatures that’s not the case,” MVHC Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Blaz explained.



One of the best methods for preventing illness is practicing good hygiene, like wasing your hands and take precautions like masking up if you have to be around someone who is ill.

It’s also important to stay home if you are sick, be cautious of your symptoms and their severity, and know when you should seek medical care.



“You know, if you’re feeling short of breath, or if your fever’s not going away. Other indications like not being able to keep food down if you’re having nausea or vomiting, you definitely want to seek medical care.

But, if you’re doing ok with a cold at home, what can you do to make yourself fell better, rest, get well hydrated, continue to blow your nose, cough things up, get things out, I’m a big believer in things like a Neti pot,” Blaz said.



Blaz adds to just be patient and says t you should check with your doctor before taking any over the counter products to avoid any interactions with medication you may be taking.

You should also make sure you’re eating well, both to prevent illness as well as during recovery if you do get sick.