Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 62, Mather 50

Anna-Jonesboro 54, Hamilton County 50

Augusta Southeastern 56, Pittsfield 45

Beecher 95, Donovan 40

Benton 69, Hardin County 25

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 69, Willowbrook 67

Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Eureka 59

Bloomington Christian 50, Heyworth 35

Bolingbrook 79, Stagg 62

Breese Central 68, Salem 34

Breese Mater Dei 60, Burroughs, Mo. 54

Camp Point Central 54, Liberty 32

Carlyle 53, Woodlawn 37

Carterville 55, Red Bud 37

Catlin (Salt Fork) 44, Tuscola 40

Centralia Christ Our Rock 52, Christopher 36

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Decatur St. Teresa 47

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 96, Holy Trinity 71

Chicago (Jones) 80, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 46

Chicago (Lane) 51, Taft 46

Chicago Academy 69, Steinmetz 38

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Harvey Thornton 41

Chicago Little Village 72, Juarez 44

Chicago Phoenix Academy 73, Chicago Collegiate Charter 20

Chicago Uplift 53, Chicago (Marine) 12

Clinton 62, Maroa-Forsyth 55

Columbia 83, East Alton-Wood River 52

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 70, Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 19

DeKalb 61, Metea Valley 55

Du Quoin 78, Cairo 25

Effingham St. Anthony 52, Sullivan 37

El Paso-Gridley 57, Fisher 22

Eldorado 53, Gallatin County 27

Evanston Township 61, Glenbrook South 59

Fairfield 65, Sesser-Valier 40

Farmington 42, Monmouth-Roseville 41

Farragut 77, Orr 49

Fithian Oakwood 48, Danville Schlarman 36

Francis Parker 73, Morgan Park Academy 26

Freeport 68, Rockford Jefferson 58

Galatia 54, Carrier Mills 46

Galena 57, Potosi, Wis. 55

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Illinois Lutheran 40

Geneva 43, Glenbard North 39

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45

Glenbrook North 61, Niles West 34

Grant Park 32, Kankakee Grace Christian 13

Herrin 82, West Frankfort 24

Hersey 64, Buffalo Grove 26

Hillcrest 69, Oak Lawn Community 53

Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Leland 17

Hope Academy 86, Chicago CICS-Ellison 30

Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

Kaneland 85, Rochelle 54

Kankakee 75, Harlan 34

L.F. Academy 33, Elgin Academy 29

LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 29

Lake Park 40, St. Charles East 32

Lake Zurich 57, Lakes Community 27

Lemont 66, Blue Island Eisenhower 46

Leo 68, Providence-St. Mel 64, OT

Lincoln-Way East 62, Lincoln Way Central 41

Litchfield 57, Lebanon 21

Machesney Park Harlem 61, Belvidere North 30

Maine South 58, New Trier 48

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, Nazareth 44

Marion 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 42

Marist 67, Joliet Catholic 58

Moline 91, Galesburg 32

Momence 53, St. Anne 52

Mount Vernon 49, Centralia 42

Mt. Carmel 64, Marshall 16

Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 35

Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Naperville North 42

New Berlin 44, South County 27

Niles North 71, Maine East 67

Nokomis 57, Okawville 26

Normal Community 65, Urbana 38

O’Fallon 52, Belleville West 40

Olney (Richland County) 49, Robinson 48

Oregon 57, Indian Creek 35

Oswego East 68, Minooka 35

Ottawa 48, Morris 44

Palatine 58, Hoffman Estates 43

Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Central 45

Peoria Christian 75, Oneida (ROWVA) 64

Peotone 57, Coal City 50

Plainfield North 65, Oswego 59

Princeton 59, Illinois Valley Central 34

Quincy 62, United Township High School 50

Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Mount Olive 26

Reed-Custer 62, Herscher 46

Rich Township 61, Crete-Monee 36

Rochester 56, Tolono Unity 46

Rockford Auburn 83, Rockford East 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Quincy Notre Dame 35

Schurz 47, Von Steuben 46

Seneca 66, Henry 33

Serena 44, Earlville 36

St. Ignatius 58, Providence 24

St. Laurence 52, DePaul College Prep 38

Steeleville 56, Trico 48

Sterling 59, Rock Island Alleman 24

Streator 59, Lisle 29

Tolton Catholic, Mo. 56, Hyde Park 55

Trenton Wesclin 61, McGivney Catholic High School 43

Triad 49, Waterloo 35

Walther Christian Academy 52, CICS-Northtown 14

Wauconda 55, Woodstock 43

Wheaton Warrenville South 58, St. Charles North 28

Williamsville 52, Carlinville 14

Woodstock Marian 54, Johnsburg 49

Yorkville 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

