Felton’s 25 lead East Carolina past Campbell 79-69

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 25 points as East Carolina beat Campbell 79-69 on Friday night.

Felton shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Pirates (6-3). Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Jaden Walker went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Joshua Lusane finished with 16 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks for the Fighting Camels (4-4). Anthony Dell’Orso added 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell. Juan Reyna also put up 11 points and two steals.

