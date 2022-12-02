Big Brothers Big Sisters Sets Records at the Buckeye Pep Rally

ZANESVILLE, oh – Big Brothers Big Sisters set some exciting records this year.



Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Buckeye Pep Rally, a rally to raise money for youth mentoring programs. The rally was held on November 18th. They set an all time attendance record with over 500 people attending and also set a live auction record raising over forty one thousand dollars. Another exciting record was set at one hundred ten thousand dollars for their total revenue.

“We have been doing this live auction with rally activities for many years. It’s basically a community fan favorite event. In fact, I think that’s why we had such a record attendance this year.” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Katie Mainini said.



All the money raised from the Buckeye Pep Rally goes to youth mentoring programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters has two national youth mentoring models. One is a site based program called Lunch Buddies, and the other is a community based program. Both of these programs include a volunteer being paired with a child to do fun activities. This helps form a great friendship and to make a positive impact on the life of a child.

“I think it’s really important for kids to have mentors because we serve kids who not only are at risk, but they’re from all different social economic populations. I think that every kid can always benefit from having more support.” Mainini stated.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit the link below.

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Zanesville, Ohio (bbbsz.org)