Updated on Friday, December 2 Morning:

Today: Partly Sunny. Much Warmer. Pleasant. High 50°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Breezy. Warm. Low 42°

Saturday: Scattered Showers. Decreasing Clouds. Warm. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

Warmer conditions will be with us today. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs around fifty degrees.

Rain chances will move into the region for the overnight. We will be much warmer across the region, as breezy conditions return. Lows will only drop into the lower forties overnight.

More clouds will be with us to start off the weekend on Saturday, along with some scattered showers. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs into the mid fifties.

We’ll be drier on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and we will be a little cooler. Highs will be only near forty.

We will be warmer to start off the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs back into the mid forties.

Scattered showers move back into the region Monday night into Tuesday. Rain will continue into Tuesday overnight and even into Wednesday. The greatest chances for rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. Rain will begin to taper off Tuesday overnight, only leaving few chances for some snow on Wednesday.

We dry up for Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs dropping back to near forty.

