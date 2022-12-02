

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!

And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.



Some participating businesses even got creative with the 30th year celebrations, from highlighting those who’ve been with them for 30 years to adding 30 dollar gift cards to their creations, making for another successful event this year.

The festive fun, complete with trees. wreaths, gift baskets, and plenty of fun incentives like a Nintendo Switch and gift cards to local businesses began at 9:00 Friday morning.





“We have over 200 entries. And it’s a great opportunity for us to promote the businesses in Muskingum County and that’s part of our name is Commerce and it’s supporting our businesses that make our community such a good place to live,

It’s a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season and celebrate our downtown area,” ZMC Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz told us.



The Chamber of Commerce along with other community leaders spent the day taking bids bith in person and over the phone and spreading holiday cheer.

The event was even back in person this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, making for an extra special experience for those who stopped by.



“Things look bigger and better. And I think it’s a reflection of us getting to be back in person. And we came through the pandemic and I think we’ve come out of the pandemic, as you say, stronger than we were before as people, as communities and it’s reflected in what you see behind me, bigger and better things,” Matz added.



Pick-up for items won in the auction will be Saturday, December 3rd from 9 AM until noon, and Monday, December 4th from 9 AM until 4 PM.

To view auction items, or for more information on the auction and item pick up, visit: http://zmcchamber.com/events/Festival-Of-Trees