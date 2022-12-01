ZMC Chamber of Commerce Geared Up For Festival of Trees



ZANESVILLE, Oh – A much loved holiday tradition will bring plenty of Christmas cheer tomorrow.

The 30th Annual Festival of Trees will kick off at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow morning at 9 AM.



Back in person this year, the auction features over 200 entries from local businesses, organizations, and even schools and universities.

And with plenty of festive décor, swag packs, and other fun promotional items to bid on, there’s something for everyone at Festival of Trees.



“Trees, wreaths, stockings, lightposts. We have kids’ cars, we have a toolbox, just a little bit of everything. A wine calendar, some bourbon lovers gifts, so, just a little bit of everything.

Just a big thank you to everybody. We have a very generous community and we’re really looking forward to the auction,” Membership Services Specialist and the Chamber of Commerce, Lydia Tom said.

Bidding, either in person at the welcome center located at 205 North 5th Street, in downtown Zanesville or by calling (740)-450-1990, opens tomorrow at 9 AM and will run until 6 PM.

You can view all the pieces up for auction at http://zmcchamber.com/events and will be able to listen live or stream the event on AM1240 or at https://whiznews.com/festival-of-trees-2022