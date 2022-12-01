Worker Injured on I-70

The State Highway Patrol said one person was injured in a construction accident on Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4pm when 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was assisting with construction on the Interstate 70 project.

The patrol said that Siefker became trapped in an auger. Traffic on I-70 east and westbound were stopped for over two hours while medical personnel attempted to free him.

The patrol said he was freed from the construction equipment at 6:20pm and taken to Genesis Hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by Zanesville Fire Department, Community Ambulance and the Zanesville Police Department.

