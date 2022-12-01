Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18

Amundsen 42, Lincoln Park 37

Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Jerseyville Jersey 26

Breese Central 70, Salem 34

Bureau Valley 46, Sterling Newman 28

Camp Point Central 42, Macomb 30

Carrollton 27, Greenfield 13

Chicago (Butler) 104, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 10

Chicago (Lane) 55, Chicago (Jones) 33

Chicago-University 49, Holy Trinity 40

Christopher 52, Goreville 34

Columbia 74, East Alton-Wood River 24

Cullom Tri-Point 32, Clifton Central 30

Donovan 54, S. Newton, Ind. 41

Dupo 37, Marissa/Coulterville 30

Edwards County 54, Fairfield 45

Eureka 41, Heyworth 32

Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28

Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37

Hamilton County 47, Flora 40

Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4

Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Kirkland Hiawatha 33, DePue 20

Lake Park 60, Willowbrook 45

Lena-Winslow 49, Forreston 23

Lincoln 76, Bloomington 37

Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36

Marshall 43, Mt. Carmel 40

Mather 38, Clemente 34

Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Maranatha Baptist, Mo. 20

Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17

Morgan Park Academy 58, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 15

Neoga 61, North Clay 27

Normal Community 78, Peoria Manual 35

Northside Prep 37, Westinghouse 34

Oak Forest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51

Petersburg PORTA 54, Pawnee 23

Princeton 42, Hall 41

Quincy 37, Rock Island Alleman 34

Quincy Notre Dame 68, West Hancock 32

Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31

Rickover Naval 50, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15

Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46

Schurz 45, Chicago North Grand 24

Serena 59, Earlville 21

Sherrard 35, Rockridge 14

Staunton 57, Litchfield 32

Steeleville 39, Lebanon 36

Thornton Fractional South 61, Shepard 35

United Township High School 42, Sterling 22

Von Steuben 45, Steinmetz 2

Woodlands Academy 37, Josephinum 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Vienna vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press