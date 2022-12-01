Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 66, Casey-Westfield 18
Amundsen 42, Lincoln Park 37
Bethalto Civic Memorial 65, Jerseyville Jersey 26
Breese Central 70, Salem 34
Bureau Valley 46, Sterling Newman 28
Camp Point Central 42, Macomb 30
Carrollton 27, Greenfield 13
Chicago (Butler) 104, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 10
Chicago (Lane) 55, Chicago (Jones) 33
Chicago-University 49, Holy Trinity 40
Christopher 52, Goreville 34
Columbia 74, East Alton-Wood River 24
Cullom Tri-Point 32, Clifton Central 30
Donovan 54, S. Newton, Ind. 41
Dupo 37, Marissa/Coulterville 30
Edwards County 54, Fairfield 45
Eureka 41, Heyworth 32
Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28
Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37
Hamilton County 47, Flora 40
Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4
Kankakee Grace Christian 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
Kirkland Hiawatha 33, DePue 20
Lake Park 60, Willowbrook 45
Lena-Winslow 49, Forreston 23
Lincoln 76, Bloomington 37
Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36
Marshall 43, Mt. Carmel 40
Mather 38, Clemente 34
Mississippi Valley Christian 38, Maranatha Baptist, Mo. 20
Momence 38, Illinois Lutheran 17
Morgan Park Academy 58, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 15
Neoga 61, North Clay 27
Normal Community 78, Peoria Manual 35
Northside Prep 37, Westinghouse 34
Oak Forest 64, Oak Lawn Richards 51
Petersburg PORTA 54, Pawnee 23
Princeton 42, Hall 41
Quincy 37, Rock Island Alleman 34
Quincy Notre Dame 68, West Hancock 32
Reed-Custer 39, Manteno 31
Rickover Naval 50, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15
Roanoke-Benson 68, Dwight 46
Schurz 45, Chicago North Grand 24
Serena 59, Earlville 21
Sherrard 35, Rockridge 14
Staunton 57, Litchfield 32
Steeleville 39, Lebanon 36
Thornton Fractional South 61, Shepard 35
United Township High School 42, Sterling 22
Von Steuben 45, Steinmetz 2
Woodlands Academy 37, Josephinum 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Vienna vs. Trico, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/