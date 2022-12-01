Thursday’s Scores

Sports
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron Garfield 49, Cle. Hts. 42

Archbold 51, Edgerton 37

Circleville 73, Frankfort Adena 62, 2OT

Collins Western Reserve 53, Plymouth 51

Cols. Whetstone 79, Galloway Westland 68

Garfield Hts. 49, Cle. Hts. 42

Northside Christian 57, Cols. Grandview Hts. 46

Sycamore Mohawk 63, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Vanlue 79, Bucyrus 67

Vermilion 65, Sullivan Black River 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middlefield Cardinal vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

