Pet of the Week: Meet Dasher  

ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Pet of the Week isn’t one of Santa’s reindeer…..but is named after one. This Christmas treasure is named Dasher. This 4 month-old Husky Mix is fun, loving and has no trouble expressing his feelings. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt discussed about what type of family Dasher would fit into.

“I think he would be great with kids; I think he’s a great dog to grow up with kids, even just anybody really, I think they will do well. Huskies are a special little breed, they require a lot of attention and they’re very vocal, so they do a lot of howling, a lot of barking and a lot of backtalking. So, I think somebody that can help wear them down would be an ideal home for them.”

Hunt also explains how the process of adopting Dasher at the Animal Shelter Society is like if anyone is interested.

“Anybody that’s interested in adopting any of our animals, dogs or cats, you can come in here, we can show you some of the animals we have available or you can fill out an application online, you just need to fill out that application if you come in here, we can talk to you about that and help you get set up with the application process.”

If you would like to help the animals at the shelter this Holiday season, the shelter is holding their 3rd annual Santa Paws Shelter Supply Drive this Saturday. You can drop off items at the Animal Shelter between 10 am and 1 pm. The complete list consists of Bleach (cannot be scented or splash-less), Fabuloso Cleaner, Pet Safe Ice Melt, 13 gallon trash bags (we use these to line cat litter pans), Purine Brand Foods: Dog Chow, Puppy Chow, Cat Chow (Indoor), Cat Chow (Complete) and Kitten Chow, Laundry detergent (must be liquid), Pill Pockets, Dog biscuits (small and large) and Cat Litter. And as always, if you’re interested in adopting Dasher or any other pet, you can visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.