Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (5-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.8 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 boards.

The Magic are 2-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Cavaliers won 103-92 led by 22 points from Evan Mobley, while Paolo Banchero scored 29 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Franz Wagner is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (illness), Kevin Love: out (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.